medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Behavioral Problems in Children Linked to Food Insecurity

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 27, 2018 at 1:03 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Food insecurity may be associated with behavioral problems and poor cognitive outcomes in children, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.
Behavioral Problems in Children Linked to Food Insecurity
Behavioral Problems in Children Linked to Food Insecurity

In 2016, 12.9 million children lived in food-insecure households. These children represent a vulnerable population since their developing brains can suffer long-term negative consequences from undernutrition and micronutrient deficiencies. A new study found that among these vulnerable children, food insecurity had a greater impact on behavior problems in young children of single mothers living in urban neighborhoods.

"Most studies on the consequences of food insecurity have focused on the average effect, which assumes that all children are similarly affected," said corresponding author Christian King, Ph.D., Department of Health Management and Informatics, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL, USA. "A greater understanding about how food insecurity affects children differently is necessary to respond properly to the issue."

This study used data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, a sample of children born to mostly low-income urban mothers, to examine associations between food insecurity and child cognitive outcomes and behavioral problems. This study focused on 5,000 couples and their children born between 1998 and 2000 in 20 large urban cities. Over the course of the study, both parents were interviewed at regular intervals.

Two tests evaluated the children's cognitive development with a parent-reported checklist measuring both externalizing and internalizing behaviors. Examples of externalizing behaviors included whether the child argued a lot, was disobedient or destroyed things. Examples of internalizing behaviors included whether the child was worried, sulked a lot, was shy, or refused to talk. Food insecurity was assessed at the household level.

The study used quantile regression to examine how food insecurity affects child cognitive and behavioral outcomes. This means of analysis was particularly effective in finding associations between independent and dependent variables in this multifaceted issue.

After analysis, household food insecurity was associated with more behavior problems (both externalizing and internalizing), and the negative association was greatest for children with the most behavior problems. Because child behavior problems have negative consequences, such as lower educational attainment and a greater risk of delinquency, food insecurity may increase these negative consequences and social disparities among children. These associations remained statistically significant even after accounting for other factors such as maternal depression, parenting stress, and material hardship.

"These results support the importance of increasing mindfulness about possible food insecurity among students and suggest that behavioral problems and poor cognitive outcomes may have underlying roots in food insecurity," said Dr. King. "School-based nutrition assistance programs could improve behavioral and cognitive outcomes, reduce absenteeism, and improve educational attainment in vulnerable children."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Kindergarten Children Suffering Food Insecurity Perform Poorly

Kindergarten Children Suffering Food Insecurity Perform Poorly

Children from homes facing food insecurity show poor maths and social skills during kindergarten.

Food Insecurity Threatens Developmental, Psychosocial Health of Children

Food Insecurity Threatens Developmental, Psychosocial Health of Children

The potential developmental and behavioral implications of household food insecurity have not been completely understood.

SNAP Can Help Reduce Food Insecurity in the U.S

SNAP Can Help Reduce Food Insecurity in the U.S

Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program provides a monthly benefit that low-income participants can use to purchase certain food products.

Household Food Insecurity and Breastfeeding Linked: New Insights

Household Food Insecurity and Breastfeeding Linked: New Insights

Mothers with babies living in households with food insecurity - inadequate or unpredictable access to food because of financial issues are less likely to breastfeed exclusively for the recommended 6 months.

Child Behavior Disorders

Child Behavior Disorders

Behavioral problems occur in children for various reasons including stress, abuse or inconsistent parenting. They must not be mistaken for misbehavior which children are prone to from time to time.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Child Behavior Disorders Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...