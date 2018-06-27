medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Older Adults are Deficient in Vitamin B12 and Folate

by Hannah Joy on  June 27, 2018 at 2:13 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Most older adults who are above 50 years were found to be at risk of vitamin B12 and folate deficiency, which is the natural vitamin linked to the dietary supplement, folic acid, reveals a new study.
Older Adults are Deficient in Vitamin B12 and Folate
Older Adults are Deficient in Vitamin B12 and Folate

A new study by researchers from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, has shown The researchers found that one in eight adults in Ireland are deficient in vitamin B12; one in seven are deficient in folate; and there are variations in deficiency across different provinces in Ireland, in addition to variations dependent on health, lifestyle and the time of year measured. The findings form part of the largest representative study of its kind conducted among older persons in Ireland and have just been published in the prestigious journal, British Journal of Nutrition.

Both vitamin B12 and folate are essential for nerve function, brain health and the production of red blood cells and DNA. Numerous studies have shown that low nutritional status of folate and B12 are linked to poor long-term health, especially among older people.

In Ireland, fortification of food products is voluntary and some foods (such as ready-to-eat cereals) are enriched with micronutrients such as folic acid, though this is inconsistent between products fortified and over time, resulting in haphazard exposure.

There have been repeated calls for an official policy of mandatory fortification of staple foods such as bread, with folic acid, to reduce the occurrence of neural tube defects in babies. Such a policy would also reduce the prevalence of folate deficiency in older adults who are most at risk. Before this can occur, however, comprehensive information is needed on the prevalence and determinates of deficiency.

Our study suggests that the current custom of voluntary food fortification is ineffective in preventing deficiency or low status of these vitamins among older people. The results are of relevance not just for Ireland but for all countries that do not have mandatory fortification.

Commenting on the significance of the research, lead author of the study and Research Fellow at TILDA, Dr Eamon Laird, said:

"This is the largest representative and most comprehensive study of vitamin B12 and folate status in older adults ever conducted in Ireland. There are striking differences in the prevalence of deficiency across different lifestyle factors such as obesity and smoking - both of which are modifiable risk factors. Our findings will provide useful data to help inform public health policy -particularly regarding the proposition of mandatory folic acid and/or vitamin B12 fortification. To place our findings in context, in a country such as the United States where mandatory folic acid fortification occurs, rates of low folate status are around 1.2% in older adults compared with 15% in Ireland."

Professor Anne Molloy, senior author of the study noted:

"This study shows a surprising level of inadequate folate among older persons, despite many years of voluntary folic acid fortification of certain foods on the Irish market. Concerns relating to excessive folic acid intake, particularly in older people, have been at the heart of current debates regarding the risks of population-wide folic acid fortification. However, in countries such as the US, mandatory folic acid food fortification for the past 20 years has prevented millions of cases of folate deficiency without any proven adverse effects. Irish public health authorities need to act on the facts from studies such as ours."

Professor Rose Anne Kenny, Principal Investigator of TILDA, said:

"The high rates of B-vitamin deficiency seen in the older adult population are of concern and, given that this can be easily treated with fortification, this has significant policy and practice implications for Government and health services. TILDA has consistently assisted policy makers by providing strong evidence based data on which to make recommendations but also by assisting with information of most vulnerable people and therefore those who should be targeted."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin B12 can result in hematological, neurological and psychological complications which are life-threatening.

Numbness and Tingling

Numbness and Tingling

Numbness and tingling are common symptoms, which could be due to a problem in nerves, blood supply or other systemic diseases.

Megaloblastic Anemia

Megaloblastic Anemia

Megaloblastic anemia is a condition characterized by the formation of unusually large, abnormal and immature red blood cells called as megaloblasts in the bone marrow.

Vitamin Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin

Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin

If you feel that the persistent or regular incidences of depression have got nothing to do with what you eat, think again. The reason behind low spirits can be due to insufficient levels vitamin B12.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin-F

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...