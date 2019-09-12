medindia

Follicular Lymphoma: Fresh Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 9, 2019 at 5:03 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Follicular lymphoma remission for two plus years indicating disease-free could be lifelong, revealed finding of a new study from researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, by Maryam Sarraf Yazdy, MD, Bruce Cheson, MD, and colleagues, that will be presented in a poster session at the annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in Orlando, Fla.
Follicular Lymphoma: Fresh Insights
Follicular Lymphoma: Fresh Insights

Follicular lymphoma accounts for about a third of all non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. Approximately 20,000 people are diagnosed with the disease annually in the United States.

Show Full Article


"While follicular lymphoma is not one of the more aggressive types of cancer we treat, the majority of patients continue to experience disease recurrence over many years and have to receive different types of therapy," said Maryam Sarraf Yazdy, MD, a hematologist/ oncologist at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Georgetown Lombardi. "This disease has been considered incurable, but for some patients who have been disease-free for at least two years after remission, our pilot study gives hope that calling the disease incurable may no longer be accurate."

The study enrolled 68 people with follicular lymphoma at Georgetown. They had all undergone conventional treatments for their disease and had been in clinical remission for over two years. Twenty-five patients had biopsy samples that did not meet the study criteria, therefore only 43 patient samples were able to be fully assessed.

As a first step in the researcher's process, patients' biopsy samples from the time of their initial diagnoses were examined for changes in their lymphoma cells with next-generation sequencing tests. These tests now have the ability to detect minute genetic alterations that are specific to follicular lymphoma. For the second step, a current sample of each patient's blood was evaluated to detect possible remaining lymphoma cells by searching for the specific genetic changes which were identified in the original biopsy samples. Upon analysis of 43 patients with next-generation sequencing, 38 of them did not show any evidence of lymphoma in their blood.

The ability to detect which patients might be disease-free and might not need treatment anymore is important because many of these patients had undergone numerous therapies, often due to multiple relapses, and were always concerned about the possibility of their disease relapsing.

"More important than anything perhaps, is the lifting of the psychological burden these patients faced with a diagnosis of a presumed incurable disease," concluded Dr. Sarraf Yazdy. "This is a pilot study in a small number of patients with a short follow-up time. We need to do more work, study a larger number of patients, and monitor them for a longer time, but this is an important first step."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma is a slow growing cancer of the lymph nodes. It is the most common form of slow growing B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Drug Combination Leads to Complete Remission in Half of Patients With Follicular Lymphoma

A combination of two drugs, one which attacks the tumor cells directly while the other treats the immune system by taking the brakes off T cell response, has managed to trigger complete remission.

Overall Survival in Follicular Lymphoma Patients Not Improved by Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation

Formerly untreated patients with advanced follicular lymphoma (FL) show no improvement in the overall survival with High-dose chemotherapy.

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Function Differs in Men and Women

Beriberi Disease

Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive