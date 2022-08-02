Focus More on Leprosy: WHO Goodwill Ambassador

Advertisement

In the run-up to World Leprosy Day on 30th January, Sasakawa-India Leprosy foundation (S-ILF) along with 32 organizations including NGOs, organizations of persons affected by leprosy, research institutes and government agencies from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Kingdom took part in an international campaign to promote the message 'Don't forget leprosy'."Organized by Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative, the campaign includes awareness-raising activities and outreach to Governments, webinars targeting youths and healthcare professionals including paramedics like Nurses and ASHA workers.In India, Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) participated along with the Association of People Affected by Leprosy (APAL) and other organizations like Acworth Leprosy Hospital Society for Research, Rehabilitation & Education in Leprosy, Atma Swabhiman, Greater Tenali Leprosy Treatment and Education Scheme Society (GRETNALTES), St Joseph Leprosy Hospital and NLR India Foundation in creating awareness and bringing back focus on leprosy through the campaign initiatives.Activities for World Leprosy Day by Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative- The Initiative has launched a special website for the Global Appeal to EndStigma and Discrimination against Persons Affected by Leprosy. Inaugurated by WHO GoodwillAmbassador Yohei Sasakawa in 2006 and released in conjunction with World Leprosy Day, the annual Global Appeal underlines the messages that leprosy is curable, treatment is available free of charge throughout the world, and that social discrimination has no place.- As side events of this year's Global Appeal, the Initiative hosted two webinars on raising awareness of leprosy ("The role of health professionals at the grassroots level" and "The role of young people: sharing discussions from three regions") as well as a photo contest on social media.A selection of the best photos, which depict the daily lives of persons affected by leprosy and relief activities, will be displayed on the Global Appeal website.Source: IANS