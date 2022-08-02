About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Focus More on Leprosy: WHO Goodwill Ambassador

by Hannah Joy on February 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Focus More on Leprosy: WHO Goodwill Ambassador

Covid-19 pandemic has increased the challenges and many patients have been neglected, especially the people affected by Leprosy.

Reinforcing the need to focus and enable communities, Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination, said: "The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard on people affected by leprosy and their families who were in a vulnerable situation to begin with. Lockdowns and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus have caused many problems at the field level, making access to medical services difficult, causing loss of livelihoods and exacerbating the difficulties that persons affected by leprosy already encounter due to stigma and discrimination. They must not be forgotten."

Advertisement


Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative launched the "Don't forget leprosy" campaign in August 2021 to ensure that efforts against leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, are not side-lined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the run-up to World Leprosy Day on 30th January, Sasakawa-India Leprosy foundation (S-ILF) along with 32 organizations including NGOs, organizations of persons affected by leprosy, research institutes and government agencies from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Kingdom took part in an international campaign to promote the message 'Don't forget leprosy'."
Advertisement

Organized by Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative, the campaign includes awareness-raising activities and outreach to Governments, webinars targeting youths and healthcare professionals including paramedics like Nurses and ASHA workers.

In India, Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) participated along with the Association of People Affected by Leprosy (APAL) and other organizations like Acworth Leprosy Hospital Society for Research, Rehabilitation & Education in Leprosy, Atma Swabhiman, Greater Tenali Leprosy Treatment and Education Scheme Society (GRETNALTES), St Joseph Leprosy Hospital and NLR India Foundation in creating awareness and bringing back focus on leprosy through the campaign initiatives.

Activities for World Leprosy Day by Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative

- The Initiative has launched a special website for the Global Appeal to End

Stigma and Discrimination against Persons Affected by Leprosy. Inaugurated by WHO Goodwill

Ambassador Yohei Sasakawa in 2006 and released in conjunction with World Leprosy Day, the annual Global Appeal underlines the messages that leprosy is curable, treatment is available free of charge throughout the world, and that social discrimination has no place.

- As side events of this year's Global Appeal, the Initiative hosted two webinars on raising awareness of leprosy ("The role of health professionals at the grassroots level" and "The role of young people: sharing discussions from three regions") as well as a photo contest on social media.

A selection of the best photos, which depict the daily lives of persons affected by leprosy and relief activities, will be displayed on the Global Appeal website.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Valentine's Day: Dating Deal Breakers for Single Indians
MRNA COVID-19 Vaccines are Safe for Cancer Patients: Study >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day (WLD) takes place on the last Sunday of January every year to honor people with .....
Leprosy Drug Holds as COVID-19 Treatment
Leprosy Drug Holds as COVID-19 Treatment
A leprosy drug clofazimine holds promise as an at-home treatment for COVID-19, revealed a new ......
Anti Leprosy Day Marks A Leap Towards Leprosy - Free India, a Dream of Mahatma Gandhi
Anti Leprosy Day Marks A Leap Towards Leprosy - Free India, a Dream of Mahatma Gandhi
Pictorial flipchart on leprosy for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) has been launched on ....
Leprosy Cases In Morocco Show a Decrease: Study
Leprosy Cases In Morocco Show a Decrease: Study
Leprosy cases in morocco show a decrease after implementation of single dose rifampicin regimen, ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)