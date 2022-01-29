About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Leprosy Day is a celebration of the international leprosy community
  • The day focuses on uplifting the voices of people affected by leprosy throughout the world
  • This year’s theme provides rights to people living with leprosy to have a dignified life

World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity

World Leprosy Day (WLD) takes place on the last Sunday of January. In 2022, this day falls on 30th January.

This date was selected by Raoul Follereau, French humanitarian as a tribute to the life of Mahatma Gandhi, who worked with people affected by leprosy and died at the end of January in 1948.

What is Leprosy?

Leprosy is a chronic infection caused by bacillus Mycobacterium leprae. It is also called Hansen's disease (name after the person who discovered M.leprae in 1873). The disease mainly affects the skin, nerves, upper respiratory tract, and eyes. It is transmitted via droplets, from the nose and mouth, during close and frequent contact with untreated cases.

Advertisement


Leprosy is curable and treated in the early stages. If left untreated, it can cause progressive and permanent damage to the skin, nerves, limbs, and eyes.

According to WHO,129,389 cases of leprosy were on treatment, and the prevalence rate corresponds to 16.7 per million population by the end of 2020.
Advertisement

The COVID 19 pandemic has disrupted program implementation and reduced the new case detection by 37%. Each and every year, there are about 200,000 million people living with the damaging consequences of delayed leprosy treatment.

Importance of World Leprosy Day

WLD was developed to advocate equal treatment to all people affected by leprosy and to educate the public about leprosy by correcting historical misconceptions surrounding the disease. It is also creating an opportunity to raise money to end leprosy transmission.

The theme for 2022 is 'United for Dignity' to honor the people living with leprosy by sharing their empowering stories and advocating for them to live a dignified life free from disease-related stigma.

How it is Celebrated?

The day is marked in both countries with and without leprosy by churches, NGOs, and leprosy champions to raise awareness that leprosy still exists and is still ruining lives.

Communities and people affected by leprosy come together and host events that are aimed at reducing leprosy stigma and raising awareness of the disease. In many countries, there is also good engagement from governments, who celebrate the day through ministers and events. Due to COVID-19, many events are organized virtually.

Use hashtags#United4Dignity,#WorldLeprosyDay,#EndStigma,and #ZeroDiscrimination in social media to show your support for the WLD campaign.

The international community advocates for the rights of people who have experienced Hansen's disease, and you can join in this work to combat the medical and social implications of this neglected tropical disease.

References:
  1. World Leprosy Day - (https://zeroleprosy.org/world-leprosy-day/)
  2. World Leprosy Day 2022: United for Dignity - (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2022/01/30/default-calendar/united-for-dignity-wld-2022)
  3. World Leprosy Day 2022 - (https://www.leprosy-information.org/leprosy/world-leprosy-day-2022)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Leprosy 

Recommended Reading
Leprosy
Leprosy
Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, affects any organ like skin, eyes, mucosa, periphery ......
Quiz on Leprosy
Quiz on Leprosy
Leprosy is a disease which has left several individuals disfigured and victims of social ......
Top Facts on Leprosy
Top Facts on Leprosy
Leprosy is under control through modern medicine but is still endemic in few regions and awareness ....
Leprosy Vaccine: A Step Forward in the Eradication of a Dreaded Disease
Leprosy Vaccine: A Step Forward in the Eradication of a Dreaded Disease
Drug Controller of India and FDA approve new leprosy vaccine that was developed by NII, Delhi and .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)