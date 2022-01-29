About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dry Cracked Heels
Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dry Cracked Heels

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Cracked heels can be caused due to prolonged standing, obesity, skin conditions, calluses or wearing open back shoes or sandals
  • Always make sure to hydrate your skin by drinking plenty of water, applying moisturizer and a banana and avocado-based mask

Do you feel embarrassed of your cracked heels while wearing open footwear? Here are some simple, easy home remedies that help you get rid of those dry cracked heels.

What makes people prone to cracked heels? People who have dry skin, in general, are more likely to have dry heels. Along with those suffering from psoriasis and eczema.

Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dry Cracked Heels

Causes:
  • Prolonged standing, especially on hard floors
  • Wearing shoes or sandals with open back
  • Having calluses
  • Obesity, which increases pressure on heels
  • Skin conditions, such as athlete's foot, psoriasis, or eczema
As the winter season starts, the skin and hair start to get damaged due to dry and cold air. Cracked heels may be caused by any reason and it leads to some pain but this will easily be cured using home remedies.

Drink Plenty of Water- Water keeps your body hydrated. Drinking 3-4 liters of water per day is a must. This will keep the body hydrated and help to treat cracked heels since cracked heels occur due to dryness so water intake is a must.
Soak your feet- By adding a few lemon drops in lukewarm water and soaking the feet in it for around 15 minutes. Then scrub the feet using a loofah or soft brush, peeling away the dead skin and leading to the regrowth of new cells.

Use a Pumice Stone- Try using a pumice stone while taking shower thrice a week, don't overuse it. This will help to remove dead skin cells and maintain your feet soft.

Use Petroleum Jelly- Petroleum jelly helps to deeply moisturize your heels and also keeps your skin soft. Apply before going to bed and wear socks to lock its moisture.

Moisturize your feet daily- Apply moisturizer daily, three times a day. This will keep your skin hydrated without getting dry or cracked.

Use Coconut oil/Shea Butter- Apply coconut oil or Shea butter after soaking your feet. Coconut oil contains Vitamin E which will really help to get rid of cracked heels. Shea butter is rich in Vitamin A, E, and F that soothes and heals rough dry skin.

Mask with banana and avocado - Avocados are rich in vitamin A and E that helps to prevent skin damage and dry skin. The abundance of nutrients in bananas helps to keep up the skin elasticity and prevent dryness of the skin. A banana and avocado-based mask help to hydrate the skin of chapped heels, improving their appearance and overall health.

To start, prepare a mixture of ripe bananas and avocados. Apply the paste on the chapped skin of the heels. Leave on for half an hour and then rinse.

Cracked heels can be treated easily with these remedies. Along with them, wear the correct size of footwear and keep the feet covered and moisturized.



Source: IANS
<< World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity

