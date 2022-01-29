Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dry Cracked Heels

Advertisement

Water keeps your body hydrated. Drinking 3-4 liters of water per day is a must. This will keep the body hydrated and help to treat cracked heels since cracked heels occur due to dryness so water intake is a must.By adding a few lemon drops in lukewarm water and soaking the feet in it for around 15 minutes. Then scrub the feet using a loofah or soft brush, peeling away the dead skin and leading to the regrowth of new cells.Try using a pumice stone while taking shower thrice a week, don't overuse it. This will help to remove dead skin cells and maintain your feet soft.Petroleum jelly helps to deeply moisturize your heels and also keeps your skin soft. Apply before going to bed and wear socks to lock its moisture.Apply moisturizer daily, three times a day. This will keep your skin hydrated without getting dry or cracked.Apply coconut oil or Shea butter after soaking your feet. Coconut oil contains Vitamin E which will really help to get rid of cracked heels. Shea butter is rich in Vitamin A, E, and F that soothes and heals rough dry skin.Avocados are rich in vitamin A and E that helps to prevent skin damage and dry skin. The abundance of nutrients in bananas helps to keep up the skin elasticity and prevent dryness of the skin. A banana and avocado-based mask help to hydrate the skin of chapped heels, improving their appearance and overall health.To start, prepare a mixture of ripe bananas and avocados. Apply the paste on the chapped skin of the heels. Leave on for half an hour and then rinse.Cracked heels can be treated easily with these remedies. Along with them, wear the correct size of footwear and keep the feet covered and moisturized.Source: IANS