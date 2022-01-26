About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022

Karishma Abhishek
Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The thyroid gland is one of the vital body parts that are responsible for several metabolic activities by secretion of thyroid hormones
  • However, 60% of people suffering from thyroid disorders are unaware of their condition
  • January is renowned as Thyroid Awareness Month to promote awareness on thyroid gland-related health problems.

Thyroid Awareness Month is observed throughout January to emphasize the importance of thyroid disorders and raise awareness on their symptoms, causes, management, and prevention.

Thyroid Gland and Importance

Located at the base of the neck, the thyroid is a small gland, butterfly-shaped, that is primarily involved in the metabolism, and development of the body. It releases thyroid hormones to regulate various other body functions.

January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022

Dysfunction of the thyroid gland may lead to several diseases like hypothyroidism (thyroid gland produces insufficient amount of hormone thyroxine), hyperthyroidism (the thyroid gland produces excess thyroxine hormone), goitre, Graves' disease, Hashimoto's disease, and thyroid cancer.

Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, weight gain, flaky, dry skin, thinning of hair, and sensitivity to cold. On the contrary, symptoms of hyperthyroidism include insomnia, weight loss, muscle weakness, tremors, enlarged thyroid gland, and extreme heat sensitivity.

Burden of Thyroid Conditions

Nearly 20 million Americans suffer from thyroid cancer as per the American Thyroid Association. However, 60% of people are unaware of their thyroid conditions.
Women are known to be affected most commonly with thyroid disorders (commonly affects menstruation) when compared to men.

As the gland is involved in almost every body's metabolic functions from burning calories to heartbeat regulation, January is dedicated to discussing and promoting awareness on various thyroid problems through several joint ventures.

Do it Yourself

  • Self-check to rule out thyroid disorder using a simple maneuver.
  • Take a sip of water by standing in front of a mirror and tilting back your head.
  • Notice any signs of bulging beneath Adam's apple (a lump of cartilage that sticks out from the throat).
  • You may have to repeat this process a few times to note down your observations.
  • Seek your physician's advice immediately if you notice excessive bulging, enlarged glands, or nodules.

Facts on Thyroid Disorders

  • The causal factor of thyroid problems remains mostly unidentified.
  • Thyroid problems are five to eight times more common among women than in men.
  • Every one in eight women carries the chance of developing a thyroid disorder once in her lifetime.
  • Thyroid nodules are present in almost 60% to 70% of middle-aged women.
  • Undiagnosed thyroid diseases may lead to serious conditions like osteoporosis, heart disease, and high sodium diet, processed foods, red meat, saturated fats, phytoestrogens-containing foods, and excess green tea may heighten the risk of thyroid problems.
  • Thyroid diseases in pregnancy may lead to risks like premature delivery, miscarriages, or even fetal developmental problems if treated inadequately.
  • However, with prompt medical care and a proper diet, most thyroid diseases can be managed easily.

References:
  1. Thyroid Awareness Month, 2022: What's New? It's Personal. - (https://columbiasurgery.org/news/thyroid-awareness-month-2022-what-s-new-it-s-personal)
  2. Thyroid Awareness Month - (https://www.nicswell.co.uk/events/thyroid-awareness-month-2022)


