Flavorful Ice Teas to Keep Your Immunity in Check

Who doesn't enjoy flowers? Flower-power is popular in the tea world, where it is used to create delectable concoctions with ambrosial aromas, delectable taste, and a world of good health. Chamomile tea, for example, has excellent calming properties and can also be brewed as an iced tea. To make a flavourful cool tea with flowers, however, you'll need green tea or black tea in the mix to accentuate the flavours.Most of us want an easy way out, which is where Instant Iced Teas come in! Nestle first introduced instant iced teas in the 1950s, and they have been selling like hot cakes ever since! Instant iced teas are basically ready-made iced tea premixes that are water soluble (usually in powder form). Although traditional instant iced tea premixes were and continue to be popular, people are becoming more aware of the high sugar content that they contain. Some brands have created healthier alternatives that are lower in calories and contain natural sweeteners such as Stevia.Don't they make you think of hot nights in Copacabana? Or do they whisk you away to the beaches of Hawaii? Then why not bring the magic home with you with fruit iced teas? Any tropical fruit will work wonders for you. Simply select fruits that complement one another. Such as pineapple and orange, lemon and orange, green apple with kiwi, and others. To bring out the flavours in these blends, we recommend brewing them with a tea base that is bold and flavourful, such as black teas. If this seems like too much work, you can opt for ready-made iced tea blends with real fruits and loose-leaf teas. The alluring Tangy Tamarind Iced Tea, which contains a vibrant blend of tamarind, tropical berries, fruit bits, and lemongrass with roasted coconuts, is one of our go-to blends. For those looking for a sprightly punch, try the Mint Passionfruit Iced Tea!It's all about the experience with tea -- steep, brew, and sip! Getting a sense of this is only possible if you use loose-leaf teas rather than premixes. These iced teas, which are usually a blend of various fruits, flowers, tart-like or sweet ingredients, are nothing like the premixed ones. When the loose-leaves are steeped, you can smell each ingredient brewing, and this aroma eventually translates into the flavours when you sip this tea. Apart from lowering cholesterol, loose-leaf teas are much more comforting and are considered by tea connoisseurs to be the purest forms of tea.Source: IANS