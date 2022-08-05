Annual COVID Vaccination Is Must to Curb Future Outbreaks

Advertisement

Annual COVID-19 Vaccination

"And it likely will require similar annual consideration for vaccine composition updates," they noted.Covid-19 vaccines, developed and deployed in record time based on foundational scientific and clinical research conducted over the preceding decade, have conservatively saved tens of thousands of lives in the US and many more across the globe.Studies from several countries including the US and Israel have supported the need for third and fourth booster doses of Covid vaccine.Meanwhile, the FDA last week announced plans to convene its vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on June 28 to discuss whether the composition of the current Covid-19 vaccines should be modified, and if so, what updates should be selected for the fall.By this summer, "decisions will need to be made" on who should be eligible for additional Covid shots in the fall, and by June, the composition of the vaccines will need to be determined, the officials wrote.The composition of the current vaccines must be updated to target circulating coronavirus variants. The officials noted that this coming fall and winter, three factors may increase the risk of Covid: waning immunity, seasonal waves of more coronavirus spread, and the further evolution of the virus, leading to the birth of new variants."With the plan for implementation of this year's vaccine selection process, society is moving towards a new normal that may well include annual Covid vaccination alongside seasonal influenza vaccination," they said.Vaccines, as public health interventions, have been responsible over the past century for reducing an unimaginable amount of morbidity and for saving millions of lives.The eradication of smallpox and near elimination of several other infectious diseases are an unambiguous triumph of modern medicine, the officials said.Source: IANS