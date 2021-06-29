by Hannah Joy on  June 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Five Ways to Get Rid of Facial Fat
Lockdown during the pandemic has made everyone gain that extra 'fat' due to lack of access to gyms and parks. Here are a few tips that help you get rid off the facial fat.

Thanks to the stressful life and ongoing pandemic, that we look more aged than we actually are. Though the body fat can still be hidden while clicking selfies, one can't hide the facial fat.

If you have also accumulated fat around the chin area, then these simple facial exercises by Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist, Hasti Singh can be of use.


1. Chin pull: This is a very basic exercise that can help your face look slim. Sit in a comfortable position and try pulling your chin in an upwards position looking at the ceiling or the sky. This will help in stretching your nerves that will help in toning the chin area.



2. Try Making Fish Face: Just suck your cheeks in like you do while contouring the face in your make-up sessions. Hold the position for five seconds and try smiling with that face. This pose will not only remove your facial fat but will give you a selfie worth face.

3. Lift Your Face: Another best way to get rid of facial fat easily, place your hand in a punch form just beneath your chin and hold the posture for few seconds. Repeat the exercise and you are done.

4. Mouth Washing Exercise: A very simple exercise which can be done while you go to brush your teeth. You just have to fill the air in your mouth and then bounce it from one side to another. Repeat the process for 20-30 seconds and relax for a bit. This process will help in enhancing the laugh lines and reduce the bubbliness around the cheek.

5. Rock and Roll: This effective and simple activity not only tones your chin, jawline, and neck muscles but also tightens the neck area, and helps in reducing the sagging skin. All you need to do is sit comfortably and keep your head facing forward. Now, bend your head towards one side in line with your chin and turn your head in a circular motion. Keep your back straight and shoulders down while doing so. Make the motions in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions for a few minutes.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Top 5 Ways to Get Rid of Facial Fat
To get rid of facial fat on cheek and chin, practice face yoga, eat right and keep your body hydrated. Here are ways to increase metabolism for facial weight loss.
READ MORE
Nose Job: Cosmetic Nose Surgery can Make You Look Younger
Want to look young? If yes, then go for a nose job. Cosmetic nose surgery (rhinoplasty) may make a woman look up to three years younger, suggests a new study.
READ MORE
How do Face Masks Disrupt Facial Perception?
Identification of people wearing masks has often presented a unique challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You
Antioxidants in the form of small berries packed with wonderful benefits…Find out how these tiny berries work to make you feel and look beautiful.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

CholesterolDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionQuiz on Weight LossBerries for a Healthy and Beautiful YouDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQTop Diet Foods that Make you FatNeck Cracking