by Hannah Joy on  June 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM Coronavirus News
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces Commercial Launch Of 2-DG
2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) for treatment of coronavirus (Covid-19) is gonna be launched commercially by the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Dr. Reddy's will supply the drug to major government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG, the Hyderabad-based pharma major said.


The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs. 990,with a subsidized rate offered to government institutions. Enquiries for 2DGTMcan be sent to 2DG@drreddys.com.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's.2-DG is an oral drug.

It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalized moderate to severe Covid-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Emergency use approval for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021.

"We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of Covid-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in fight against Covid-19 pandemic with its spin off technologies," said Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defense (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO.

"2-DG is yet another addition to our Covid-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," said Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy's.



Source: IANS

