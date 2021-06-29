by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM Coronavirus News
New Therapy by Metabolic Activators Accelerate Covid Recovery
COVID-19 recovery can be enhanced by the treatment with metabolic activators, suggests a new study. While the average duration of recovery for this infection is between 14 to 21 days, the researchers of the current study highlighted that the use of combined metabolic activators (CMAs) would give a 3.5-day reduction in recovery time .

Researchers from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology partnered with the Sahlgrenska Academy in Gothenburg and King's College of London to conduct this phase-III clinical study.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Advanced Science .


What metabolic activators have to do with COVID?

Although COVID-19 is generally presented as a viral disease affecting the respiratory tract, it is also associated with many metabolic abnormalities and malfunction of mitochondria in the cells. The research team probed this particular area further and arrived at the solution of using combined metabolic activators to treat mild-to-moderate COVID infections.

They tested the effect of four glutathione and NAD+ precursors namely nicotinamide riboside (NR), L-serine, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), and L-carnitine tartrate in restoring the metabolic functions of COVID patients .

"Dysfunctional mitochondria have been implicated in worsened progression for Covid-19, and we are pleased to find that the combination of these metabolic activators helps to remedy the stress put on the body of an infected patient," said Adil Mardinoglu, the study's lead author.

Did they work really?

The trial enrolled 309 outpatients at Umraniye Teaching and Research Hospital of Istanbul. Along with the standard care, the patients received either CMAs or placebo drugs twice a day for 14 days. Their clinical status was regularly evaluated by telephone check-ins.

The final results showed that the metabolic activators increased the levels of corresponding metabolites inside the body, thereby promoted metabolism and mitochondrial functioning. Further, the researchers observed that people under treatment with CMAs recovered 3.5 days faster than those who did not receive it .

"Our phase three data shows that metabolic activators significantly improve the recovery, liver health, and markers of inflammation of patients with COVID-19," said author Adil Mardinoglu, regarding the other benefits of using CMAs.



Source: Medindia

