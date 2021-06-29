New Therapy by Metabolic Activators Accelerate Covid Recovery

‘Combined Metabolic Activators promote metabolic functions and enhance disease recovery. COVID patients who received it had a 3.5-day reduction in recovery time.’

Although COVID-19 is generally presented as a viral disease affecting the respiratory tract, it is also associated with many metabolic abnormalities and malfunction of mitochondria in the cells. The research team probed this particular area further and arrived at the solution of using combined metabolic activators to treat mild-to-moderate COVID infections."Dysfunctional mitochondria have been implicated in worsened progression for Covid-19, and we are pleased to find that the combination of these metabolic activators helps to remedy the stress put on the body of an infected patient," said Adil Mardinoglu, the study's lead author.The trial enrolled 309 outpatients at Umraniye Teaching and Research Hospital of Istanbul. Along with the standard care, the patients received either CMAs or placebo drugs twice a day for 14 days. Their clinical status was regularly evaluated by telephone check-ins.The final results showed that the metabolic activators increased the levels of corresponding metabolites inside the body, thereby promoted metabolism and mitochondrial functioning. Further, the researchers observed that"Our phase three data shows that metabolic activators significantly improve the recovery, liver health, and markers of inflammation of patients with COVID-19," said author Adil Mardinoglu, regarding the other benefits of using CMAs.Source: Medindia