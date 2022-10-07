About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
First Female Monkeypox Case Reported in Portugal

by Colleen Fleiss on July 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM
The first case of monkeypox has been reported by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health.

The country had reported 473 monkeypox cases, all male patients, reports Xinhua news agency.

The majority of the cases were reported in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, according to health authorities.

Monkeypox Cases

Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.



Source: IANS
