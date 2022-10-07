First Female Monkeypox Case Reported in Portugal

The first case of monkeypox has been reported by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health.
The country had reported 473 monkeypox cases, all male patients, reports Xinhua news agency.
‘Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, and humans can also get infected with the virus.’
The majority of the cases were reported in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, according to health authorities.
Monkeypox CasesSymptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.
Source: IANS
