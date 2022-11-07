Good News for Hospitalized COVID Patients

Advertisement

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

"Now, with better therapies, in addition to better population immunity from vaccination and prior infections, that number is down. We still have work to do, and trials like this one help point us to additional therapies that may benefit our patients."Data on another successful approach, using the immune modulator baricitinib in combination with the antiviral remdesivir, were also recently reported inLead author Cameron Wolfe, M.D. is an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine at Duke."The big picture is, monoclonal antibodies are a full-spectrum treatment," Wolfe said. "They have a role in prevention, treatment of early disease, and hospitalized respiratory failure. We are hopeful this could be another class of medications for use in hospitals for COVID patients."In the study of tixagevimab/cilgavimab, the phase 3 placebo-controlled trial included 1,455 patients and took place at 81 sites on four continents. Duke enrolled 147 patients, making it the highest enrolling site.Patients were randomized and infused with tixagevimab/cilgavimab or a placebo, in addition to remdesivir and other standard care.By day 90, sustained recovery was achieved by 87% of people who were given tixagevimab/cilgavimab and 84% of placebo group participants."One out of every three patients who would have died without the treatment survived after receiving the monoclonal antibodies," said co-lead author Adit Ginde, MD, MPH, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and emergency department physician at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital."That's a remarkable signal for the benefit and suggests that this and other similar treatments may save lives in patients with severe COVID-19."Source: Newswise