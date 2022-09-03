Female Employment at Risk Due to COVID-19

Advertisement

"As we point out in the study, women are 12 times more likely to step away from their jobs to take care of family members, whether it's children or elderly parents. And if they stay, they may see their careers suffer due to reduced ability to focus on their work," says the paper's co-author, Shirin Emadi-Mahabadi (MBA 21)."In the long run, women losing or leaving their jobs in bulk will not only negatively affect global GDP. It will also reverse the progress that was being made before the pandemic."Multiple risks The researchers examined dozens of workplace dynamics reports by global management consulting firms such as McKinsey & Company and Deloitte, as well as large banks like RBC.The pandemic, they found, has adversely affected women in the workplace in multiple ways. One report stated that women's jobs were 19 per cent more at risk than those of men because they are disproportionately represented in sectors vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis. Another report estimated that global GDP will be one trillion dollars lower by 2030 if no action is taken to mitigate job losses for women. However, the same report states that giving women and minorities access to teleworking technology and other measures could add up to 13 trillion dollars to global GDP.Women are also more at risk from job automation, which has increased over the course of the pandemic. Automation has impacted men and women almost equally, but men are more likely to be retrained and rehired because women face traditional barriers preventing them from developing new skills.Furthermore, the researchers write, the pandemic has placed existing inclusivity and diversity hiring measures at risk. Emadi-Mahabadi points out that these measures were already falling well short of stated goals long before COVID-19. She worries that firms will use the public health crisis to stall or reverse any goals they achieved, however modest."If these measures drop off, it will not be a short-term problem," she says. "In five or 10 years, whenever the next crisis hits, where will we be then?"The authors also found ample literature showing that women executives and managers often outperform their male counterparts. This, says lead author Steven Appelbaum, a professor of management at the John Molson School of Business, is due in large part to leadership traits more often exhibited by women leaders: inspirational behavior, participative decision-making, setting expectations and rewards, people development and being a good role model. This is in contrast, he says, to the ego-driven "my-way-or-the-highway" approach often seen in male managers.Despite these headwinds for women, Emadi-Mahabadi and Appelbaum believe that the COVID-19 crisis has presented opportunities as well.