Work from Home, a Better Option for Nursing Mothers

The state governments and UTs have been further requested that advisories may be issued to the employers for allowing more and more nursing mothers to work from home as per section 5(5) of the Act wherever nature of work so allows."It has been conveyed that employers may be advised to allow work from home, wherever nature of work so allows, for nursing mothers at least for a period of one year from the date of birth of the child," the Ministry said.It pointed out that in addition to protecting the nursing mothers during COVID, giving the flexibility to work from home wherever nature of work allows to do so, will enable nursing mothers to continue to remain in employment.Thus, the implementation of this provision shall act as an enabling tool in enhancement of participation of women in labour force and this shall also contribute to creating a happy workforce, it said.Source: IANS