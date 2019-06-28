medindia

Fecal Marker can Help Diagnose Early Signs of Chronic Gut Conditions

by Iswarya on  June 28, 2019 at 12:08 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Small molecules present in the fecal matter could provide clues to the early inflammation found in chronic gut conditions, like intestinal bowel disease (IBD), and serve as new biomarkers for diagnosis, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Theranostics.
Fecal Marker can Help Diagnose Early Signs of Chronic Gut Conditions
Fecal Marker can Help Diagnose Early Signs of Chronic Gut Conditions

The researchers found that fecal miRNA, small nucleic acid sequences, could be used as a tool to assess the healthiness of gut microbiota, the microorganisms living in our gastrointestinal tract, and provide early clues to intestinal inflammation in mice.

Show Full Article

Studies have shown that some microbiotas can play a role in the development of intestinal inflammation. Since disruption of the symbiosis between the microbiota and the intestine is associated with various inflammatory diseases, such as IBD and metabolic syndrome, it is essential to identify new biomarkers of microbiota healthiness.

The findings are some of the first to show connections between fecal miRNAs and gut microbiota. Earlier studies to find biomarkers for IBD or inflammation have mostly been done from tissue and blood.

"We found that miRNA from feces are indicative of inflammation level as well as microbiota function," said Dr. Emilie Viennois, first author of the study and assistant professor in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences.

"It can indeed indicate if the microbiota is more prone to induce inflammation or is more protective against inflammation, and it could also determine the ability of patients to respond to therapeutics."

The researchers used germ-free mice, or animals that have no microorganisms living in their bodies, and colonized them with various microbiotas. Mice with microbiotas that were associated with the development of intestinal inflammation had distinctly altered fecal miRNA profiles compared to mice that received a "healthy" microbiota.

Next, Viennois plans to study human feces samples, which are relatively easy to obtain because clinicians routinely collect feces specimens from patients to test for gastrointestinal conditions.

"Further study will need to be done in humans, but we think that fecal miRNA can also be a way to indicate the status of the microbiota in IBD patients," Viennois said.

"We know that some microbiotas are more prone to induce inflammation than others, and using miRNA as a tool to determine that would be extremely useful."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Could Gut Microbes be Linked to Age-Related Inflammation?

Gut microbes are found to be associated with age-related inflammation, providing novel therapeutic strategies to counter inflammation.

Anti-inflammatory Protein Boosts Healthy Gut Bacteria to Fight Obesity, Diabetes

New study offers a potential therapeutic target for weight loss and diabetes prevention. Anti-inflammatory protein can encourage the growth of good gut bacteria to fight obesity and diabetes.

Feces Transplantation: Its Future in Denmark

Feces transplantation, an effective treatment for the life-threatening intestinal disease Clostridium difficile, has an uncertain future in Denmark

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Stool Test

Faecal matter may be subjected to occult blood tests, microbiology tests, and chemical tests and can diagnose the presence or absence of a number of medical conditions.

More News on:

Stool Test Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Leaky Gut Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Women Who are Early Risers Have Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

Neck Cracking

Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive