Feces Transplantation: Its Future in Denmark

The Study Design

‘The future of feces transplantation as a treatment for Clostridium difficile, the life-threatening intestinal disease has an uncertain future in Denmark. However, the new study recommends that Danish Tissue Banks should regulate feces transplantation in Denmark.’

Read More..

Study Results

Observations of the Study Team

Fecal Transplants in Denmark

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation is Superior to Fidaxomicin for Treatment of Recurrent Clostridium difficile Infection - (https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(18)35434-9/pdf)

is a bacterium that causes mild to severe diarrhea and other intestinal symptoms. The bacteria are found in the digestive system of about 1 in every 30 healthy adults. In patients taking antibiotics, the balance of bacteria in the bowel gets disrupted, which could lead to the multiplication ofbacteria, thereby making the patient ill. If not treated immediately, patients may die from CDI.The study led by Christian Lodberg Hvas, a Consultant and a Clinical Associate Professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University, has been funded by Danish Regions. The research team has compared the effect of feces transplantation against two antibiotics that are currently being used to treat120 patients who were referred to Aarhus University Hospital with ainfection were included in the study. Of this, 64 patients were approved for the randomized controlled trial. Among the 64, 24 were given feces transplantation, another 24 were given the antibiotic fidaxomicin and the remaining 16 were given a very reliable antibiotic, vancomycin On the other hand, only 10 patients of the 24 who took fidaxomicin were cured and just 3 out the 16 study participants who took vancomycin were cured.Moreover, there was a recurrence of Clostridium infection in more than half of the participants in the trial from the group who were given antibiotics after they had completed a course of taking them. Therefore these patients were given a 'rescue' feces transplantation and ninety percent of them were cured by this.Out of the 120 patients who were referred, 56 did not participate in the randomized trial, because they were too ill or they could not cope with participating. Subsequently, 49 patients received fecal transplantations as no other treatment options were available and 39 of them were brought back to life.Christian Lodberg Hvas makes an observation,Dr. Hvas and team also concluded that the study that challenges the assumption that patients with a Clostridium infection may not be suitable to benefit from donor feces. Dr. Hvas remarks,The team of researchers recommends that fecal transplantation should be the first treatment chosen in Denmark's hospitals, in the future, as 9 out of every 10 patients are cured by transplantation. Additionally, patients who are assessed 'too ill' to receive a feces transplantation, should also consider having one.In several Danish hospitals, fecal transplants are currently performed as part of research projects. In the autumn of 2018, Dr. Hvas and team received a grant of DKK 17 million from the Innovation Fund Denmark. This grant has been set aside for the task of turning feces taken from healthy, registered and tested donors into standard treatment. However, a treatment having the potential to cure 9 out of 10 patients will obviously interest companies that look to make a profit, and could threaten the status of feces bank which is now a public project. This is one of the many challenges in the way of adopting a fecal transplant as a standard treatment.Similar to the scenario in Belgium and Netherlands, Dr. Hvas and his colleagues are now following the regulations for safety and donations laid down in the Danish Tissue Act, as there is no Danish legislation on feces transplantation available yet.On the contrary, the stool banks may be shut down if authorities decide that the treatment should be considered as a form of medication and hence must follow completely different legislation.Dr. Hvas explains,Dr. Havs has found it personally challenging to visualize how 50 grams of unprocessed feces, blended with sterile saline and frozen to a temperature of minus 80 degrees before being thoroughly tested and administered at a university hospital, could be categorized as a form of medication. He and his colleagues are hoping that the Danish Patient Safety Authority which regulates the Danish tissue banks would also take the responsibility to regulate feces transplantation.In conclusion, Dr. Hvas mentioned,Source: Medindia