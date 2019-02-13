Feces Transplantation: Its Future in Denmark

Feces transplantation effective than antibiotics in treating Clostridium difficile infection (CDI)

Fecal transplant, the process involving transplantation of fecal bacteria from a healthy individual into a recipient with disease, has become increasingly popular for treating recurrentinfection (CDI). Many recent studies, worldwide, have shown the effectiveness of feces transplantation. A new study from Aarhus University has raised questions about the future of feces transplantation in Denmark.