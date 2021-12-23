About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
FDA Authorizes Merck's At-home COVID-19 Drug

by Colleen Fleiss on December 23, 2021 at 10:46 PM
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Merck's second anti-viral drug Molnupiravir, revealed sources.

The report said that the prescription pill, which can be taken at home, is designed to stop the progression of COVID-19 from mild to severe symptoms in people at high risk.

In data presented to an FDA advisory panel in late November, the drug was shown to prevent 30 per cent of infections from progressing - far fewer than Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid, which the FDA authorized on Wednesday, the report added.

Several doctors told USA Today that they would only prescribe molnupiravir if they had no other alternative, and the FDA seemed to echo that by noting in its authorisation announcement that the drug is to be used by people at high risk for severe disease "for whom alternative Covid-19 treatment options authorised by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate".

Source: IANS
