Maharashtra Reports 23 Omicron Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on December 23, 2021 at 10:47 PM
Maharashtra Reports 23 Omicron Cases

Maharashtra has reported the highest spike of Omicron cases, 23, so far, taking the tally to 88, said health officials.

Of the new cases, 18 are fully vaccinated, one not inoculated and four are minors, and comprise 13 from Pune, five from Mumbai, 2 each from Thane and Osmanabad, and one from Nagpur.

While 17 patients are asymptomatic, 6 have exhibited mild symptoms and they span the age group from below 18 to 60-plus.

Intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - is currently underway since December 1.
A total of 22,859 travelers have landed here from the "high risk" countries of which 117 have tested positive and 39 from other countries, with all their reports sent for genomic sequencing to confirm if they are afflicted by Omicron.

Besides, 670 samples from field surveys conducted since November 1 have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 124 awaited, said Health Department officials.

The current spread of Omicron is extensive in the state, with 35 cases each in Mumbai and Pune, five each in Osmanabad and Thane, three in Satara, two in Nagpur, and one each in Palghar, Latur, and Buldhana.

Source: IANS
