Maharashtra Reports 23 Omicron Cases

Intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - is currently underway since December 1.A total of 22,859 travelers have landed here from the "high risk" countries of which 117 have tested positive and 39 from other countries, with all their reports sent for genomic sequencing to confirm if they are afflicted by Omicron.Besides, 670 samples from field surveys conducted since November 1 have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 124 awaited, said Health Department officials.The current spread of Omicron is extensive in the state, with 35 cases each in Mumbai and Pune, five each in Osmanabad and Thane, three in Satara, two in Nagpur, and one each in Palghar, Latur, and Buldhana.Source: IANS