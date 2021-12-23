About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Study Says Young Children 3 Times More at COVID-19 Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on December 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM
Study Says Young Children 3 Times More at COVID-19 Risk

In England, kids aged 5 to 11 years are three times more at COVID-19 risk, stated a study by Imperial College London.

The study showed that an estimated 4.47 percent of primary school-aged children had the virus within the study period compared to 1.41 percent across the country overall, The Guardian reported.

The researchers, together with market research company Ipsos Mori, analysed data from 97,000 volunteers in England to examine national Covid-19 levels between November 23 and December 14.

The results showed that infections decreased by 40 per cent or more in 12-17-year-olds and those aged 65 and above, reflecting the impact of the vaccination programme. At the same time, the cases increased in adults aged 18-54, and have remained relatively stable in primary school-aged children.
"We estimated that vaccine effectiveness against infection was 57.9 per cent in this age group," wrote Prof Paul Elliott, from the college's School of Public Health, in the paper.

In addition, the prevalence of swab positivity in adults aged 65 years and over fell by over 40 per cent from 0.84 per cent to 0.48 per cent and for those aged 75 years and over it fell by two-thirds from 0.63 per cent to 0.21 per cent.

At these ages a high proportion of participants (more than 90 per cent) had received a third vaccine dose.

"We estimated that adults having received a third vaccine dose had a three- to four-fold lower risk of testing positive compared to those who had received two doses," Eliot said.

"A large fall in swab positivity from among 12 to 17 year olds, most of whom have been vaccinated, contrasts with the continuing high prevalence among 5 to 11 year olds who have largely not been vaccinated," he noted.

The study also showed large falls in swab positivity among people aged 65 years and over, the vast majority of whom have had a third (booster) vaccine dose, reinforcing the importance of the vaccine and booster campaign.

The findings also projected that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant will become the dominant strain across the country more than three times faster than Delta overtook Alpha.

However, the speed of the vaccine rollout to secondary school-aged children and the booster rollout among adults may have helped to curb infection rates among other age groups, researchers said.

Source: IANS
