About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid-19: Vaccinated Kidney Transplant Recipients Vulnerable to New Variants

by Hannah Joy on December 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid-19: Vaccinated Kidney Transplant Recipients Vulnerable to New Variants

Kidney transplant recipients who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 were found to be more vulnerable to beta and delta variants, reveals a new research published in CJASN.

This is true even for transplant recipients with detectable antibody responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in commercially available assays.

Advertisement


Because kidney transplant recipients are at high risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection and more severe COVID-19 disease, SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is strongly recommended in these patients. Studies indicate that kidney transplant recipients mount lower antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination compared with healthy individuals, however.

As most of these studies were performed when SARS-CoV-2 wildtype and B.1.1.7 (alpha) strains were the predominant variants, it's unclear whether the findings translate to the current situation with the emerging variants of concern B.1.351 (beta) and B.1.617.2 (delta).
Advertisement

To investigate, a team led by Claudius Speer, MD (Heidelberg University Hospital, in Germany) conducted a prospective two-center study of 173 kidney transplant recipients and 166 healthy controls with different SARS-CoV-2 vaccination schedules between December 2020 and June 2021.

Following vaccination, fewer kidney transplant recipients developed neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 than healthy controls.

After the second vaccine dose, anti-S1, anti-receptor-binding domain, and surrogate neutralizing antibodies—all different types of antibodies against various aspects of SARS-CoV-2—were detectable in 30%, 27%, and 24% of kidney transplant recipients, respectively. This compared with 100%, 96%, and 100% in healthy controls.

Neutralization against B.1.1.7 (alpha) was detectable in all 36 of 173 kidney transplant recipients who mounted antibody responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. However, when these 36 kidney transplant recipients were tested for their antibody responses to emerging variants after vaccination, only 64% and 67% showed neutralization against B.1.351 (beta) and B.1.617.2 (delta), respectively. Neutralization against different variants was significantly higher in healthy controls, with all individuals showing neutralization against all tested variants.

"We discovered that a large proportion of kidney transplant recipients is not adequately protected against the emerging variants B.1.351 (beta) and B.1.617.2 (delta) with the standard vaccination regimens currently used in the healthy general population," said Dr. Speer.

"Additional vaccinations appear to be required in kidney transplant recipients to maintain high levels of neutralizing antibodies, especially when B.1.617.2 (delta) or other variants with partial escape from neutralizing antibodies are prevalent."

An accompanying editorial notes that additional strategies beyond booster shots are needed to protect kidney transplant recipients who do not respond to the standard 2-dose vaccine regimen.

"In the absence of seroconversion, the use of anti SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies might be the solution to protect this fragile population against the emergence of variants of concern," the authors wrote.

An accompanying Patient Voice editorial provides the perspective of a patient who has been living with a kidney transplant for 25 years.

Study authors include Louise Benning, MD, Christian Morath, MD, Marie Bartenschlager, Christian Nusshag, MD, Florian Kälble, MD, Mirabel Buylaert, MD, Matthias Schaier, MD, Jörg Beimler, MD, Katrin Klein, MD, Julia Grenz, Paula Reichel, MD, Asa Hidmark, PhD, Gerald Ponath, PhD, Maximilian Töllner, Marvin Reineke, Susanne Rieger, MD, Burkhard Tönshoff, MD, Paul Schnitzler, PhD, Martin Zeier, MD, Caner Süsal, MD, Ralf Bartenschlager, MD, and Claudius Speer, MD.

Disclosures: Funding for this study has been received by the "Dietmar Hopp Stiftung" with the grant number 1DH2111111. The authors have no financial disclosures.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Eating Sugar is Healthy Among Some Greenlanders

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel with an Urge to Defecate
Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel with an Urge to Defecate
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Transplantation Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation 

Recommended Reading
Kidney Transplant Patients Need Periodic Screening for a Pervasive Bacterium
Kidney Transplant Patients Need Periodic Screening for a Pervasive Bacterium
Nocardia, the often overlooked, and hard to trace bacterium, may potentially cause infections in ......
Kidney Transplants: Volume of Services Linked to the Quality of Treatment Outcomes
Kidney Transplants: Volume of Services Linked to the Quality of Treatment Outcomes
In kidney transplantation cases, there is a correlation between the volume of services and the ......
Huge Improvements Noted in Survival of Kids After Kidney Transplantation: Study
Huge Improvements Noted in Survival of Kids After Kidney Transplantation: Study
Survival after kidney transplantation during childhood has improved significantly during the past .....
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Permits Patients to be Assessed from Home
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Permits Patients to be Assessed from Home
Virtual transplantation program could help maintain access to critical surgery at the same level as ...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are match...
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Transplantation
Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close