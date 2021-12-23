About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Does Public Transportation Transmit Virus Droplets?

by Dr Jayashree on December 23, 2021 at 9:46 PM
Font : A-A+

How Does Public Transportation Transmit Virus Droplets?

A new multiphysics model is developed by researchers at IBM Research Europe with an unprecedented level of detail and focused on conditions that are more characteristic of asymptomatic transmission. The model findings are published in the journal Physics of Fluids.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the urgency of understanding how public transportation ventilation systems transmit viruses and how exhaled droplets evolve in ventilated spaces. Researchers have wondered if those ventilation systems can be improved to mitigate virus transmission.

Advertisement


"By visualizing the droplets and the flow, you realize the number of physical phenomena taking place around us that go unnoticed, such as the complex interactions between natural body plumes, exhalation, and ventilation," said author Carlos Peña-Monferrer.

Researchers analyzed what happens when speech droplets are exhaled from a row of sitting passengers in a ventilated space, like those in public vehicles. In some of these systems, the air is injected at the top and extracted at the bottom through the vents near the window seats.
Advertisement

This generates an internal recirculation to enhance thermal comfort and remove contaminants, but the researchers were interested in whether certain seat positions affect the circulation adversely.

They found droplets from the window seat rose more and invaded the space of other passengers to a lesser extent shortly after exhalation.

Moreover, droplets released from the middle seat contaminated the aisle passengers more, indicating the downward flow of personal ventilation in aisle seats could move droplets down and increase the risk of infection.

Researchers modeled various scenarios in close detail, such as a situation where passengers in different seats were pronouncing a vowel for a few seconds. By creating a detailed representation of the flow field and tracking every single droplet, they were able to reconstruct their ventilation paths.

In the future, they will reproduce conditions that more closely represent the diverse human activity on public transport vehicles to help inform actions, design, and operation of future ventilation systems for safer environments.

These high-resolution simulations were focused on public vehicles, but they could be extended to commercial or residential buildings, health care facilities, offices, or schools.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Covid-19: Vaccinated Kidney Transplant Recipients Vulnerable...
New Survey Assessed Dental Faculty Well-being During the CO... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel with an Urge to Defecate
Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel with an Urge to Defecate
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Shigellosis 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Bag-mask Ventilation Technique to Make Breathing Tube Insertion Safer and Effective
Bag-mask Ventilation Technique to Make Breathing Tube Insertion Safer and Effective
A technique using bag-mask ventilation during tracheal intubation helps patients breathe better and ...
Obese People More at Risk for Severe Covid-19
Obese People More at Risk for Severe Covid-19
Covid-19 patients who are overweight or obese are more likely to be more at risk for severe ......
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Chicken Pox
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster ......
Shigellosis
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause blo...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close