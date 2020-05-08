by Colleen Fleiss on  August 5, 2020 at 2:15 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fatty Liver Disease in Non-obese People
Non-obese individuals can be equally affected by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) like the obese people, said new study conducted by University of Tsukuba researchers.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had long been thought to be a liver disease afflicting obese patients, while recent evidence has shown that non-obese individuals can be equally affected by NAFLD.

NAFLD is the most common chronic liver disease and often associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes and dyslipidemia. People living in Asia are generally not as obese as those living in Europe or the USA, yet NAFLD is becoming increasingly common in this area. These findings have led to the discovery of non-obese NAFLD, which surprisingly has a higher mortality rate than obese NAFLD. Consequently, an important question that has remained is how to identify the risk factors for the development for non-obese NAFLD.


"We know that an abnormal body composition--as in reduced skeletal muscle mass and increased visceral fat--is a strong risk factor for the development of NAFLD," says corresponding author of the study Professor Junichi Shoda. "We do not have this type of insight for non-obese NAFLD, so we wanted to characterize patients with non-obese NAFLD based on their sex and body composition."

To achieve their goal, the researchers included 404 patients with NAFLD in their study and divided them according to their BMI in non-obese, obese, and severely obese patient groups. As a comparison, they included 253 non-obese patients without NAFLD in their study.

The researchers found that of the male and female patients, one quarter of the members of each group had non-obese NAFLD. Surprisingly, these patients had lower skeletal muscle mass and muscle strength (pre-sarcopenia) compared with obese NAFLD patients. Although afflicted by fatty liver disease, there was only a modest increase in liver fat accumulation and insulin resistance (a precursor to diabetes and often associated with NAFLD) in non-obese NAFLD patients compared with obese NAFLD patients.

This was further corroborated by the fact the visceral, or belly, fat was overall low in non-obese NAFLD patients. Interestingly, fat accumulation in muscles was more common among women. An integrated analysis of the data showed that liver fat accumulation in non-obese NAFLD was mainly dependent on visceral fat content, leptin (a hormone produced in visceral fat tissue and that induces inflammation), myostatin (a protein produced by skeletal muscle to suppress muscle regeneration) and HbA1c (a blood marker for how well the body manages blood sugar levels in the long term).

"These are striking results that show how there are important differences in how NAFLD presents itself in non-obese men and women. Our results provide a novel insight into the pathophysiological factors governing NAFLD development," says Professor Shoda.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
READ MORE
Quiz on Liver
How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this ...
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
READ MORE
Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease an Independent Cardiovascular Risk Factor
More evidences have now been provided to clarify the role of non alcoholic fatty liver disease as an independent risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD)
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Biliary Cirrhosis
Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or outside the liver.
READ MORE
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
READ MORE
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
READ MORE
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.
READ MORE
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.
READ MORE
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseLiver BiopsyHepatitis ALiverWilson's DiseaseBiliary CirrhosisMilk ThistleCurrent Treatments for Liver CancerFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaLiving Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?