Accelerated Placental Growth Tied to Higher Preeclampsia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM
The new study illuminates the role of genetics in placental growth and uncovers a connection to heightened pre-eclampsia risk for the mother. The findings are published in Nature Genetics. (1 Trusted Source
Genome-wide association study of placental weight identifies distinct and shared genetic influences between placental and fetal growth

Go to source)

The placenta is an organ which grows in the womb alongside the fetus, which is attached to it by the umbilical cord. It is the only organ that contain tissue from both mother and child. The placenta provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing fetus and removes waste as the baby develops. A poorly functioning placenta is associated with pregnancy complications, and later risk of disease in the child.

Swift Placental Growth Linked to Shorter Pregnancy Duration

Despite its key role, little is yet known about how the growth of the placenta is regulated.

Pre Eclampsia

Pre Eclampsia


In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.
"Understanding placental growth is important, as babies with very small or large placentas are at higher risk of complications", Professor Pål Rasmus Njølstad at the University of Bergen, explains.

He and his colleagues at the University of Bergen, together with colleagues in UK and Denmark to has led a large-scale international collaboration to examine placental growth in the greatest detail yet.
Quiz on Myths about Pregnancy

Quiz on Myths about Pregnancy


Pregnancy is probably one of the most common medical conditions that is surrounded by myths and false beliefs. Here is a quiz that would help you in separating pregnancy myths from the facts.
Together they carried out the first ever genome-wide association study of the weight of the placenta at birth, generating several revelations.

The placenta is an important organ during pregnancy, providing an intricate and vital link between mother and baby.

40 Genetic Variations Linked to Placental Size

"In our study we have identified 40 variations in the genetic code linked to how big a placenta can grow, which improves our understanding of this vital organ in humans. Several of these genetic variations also influence the weight of the baby, but many are to be predominantly concerned with placental growth", Njølstad explains.

The team found that where the genetic code of the foetus meant it was more likely that the placenta would grow bigger, there was a higher risk of pre-eclampsia in the mother.

"This could be because the placenta grows too fast, which can upset the balance between the baby's demand for resources and how much the mother is able to provide, which can be a factor in pre-eclampsia that occurs late in pregnancy", says Njølstad.

Placenta growth is linked to pregnancy length.

Pre-eclampsia is a condition that may develop in pregnancy, which causes high blood pressure. Some of the mother's organs, such as the kidneys and liver, stop working properly.

Detecting it early is essential to avoid severe health problems for mother and baby, yet how pre-eclampsia develops isn't fully understood.

"It seems specific to placenta growth because we did not find the same risk when we looked at the genetics of baby weight", says Professor Rachel Freathy at the University of Exeter Medical School, and a co-lead of the paper.

"We found that babies with genetic code for a bigger placenta were more likely to be born earlier, which underscores the importance of investigating placental biology in studies of pregnancy duration and the timing of delivery", says another of the co-leader of the study, senior researcher and group leader, Bjarke Feenstra at the Copenhagen University Hospital and Statens Serum Institut, Denmark.

Insulin's Role in Placental Growth Unveiled

One key finding from the study related to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar. The fetus produces insulin in response to glucose (sugar) from the mother, which acts as a growth factor.

The team found this insulin is also linked to the growth of the placenta, which helps to explain why placentas tend to be large in pregnancies where the mother has high blood glucose due to diabetes.

"Our work is just the starting point for future research which could help us understand far more about the placenta's role in the growth of the baby and risk of pregnancy complications", says Professor Stefan Johansson, also co-lead at the University of Bergen.

He thinks this is a great first step, but that the final weight of a placenta can only tell us a limited amount about its function.

"Further studies are needed to examine the shape and development of placenta over the course of pregnancy", he underlines.

Reference :
  1. Genome-wide association study of placental weight identifies distinct and shared genetic influences between placental and fetal growth - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-023-01520-w)
Source: Eurekalert
