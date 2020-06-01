medindia

Fast Action, Right Resources are Vital for Treating Fulminant Myocarditis

by Iswarya on  January 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM Heart Disease News
Early recognition of fulminant myocarditis (severe, inflammation of the heart), the institution of circulatory support, and maintenance of end-organ function (particularly avoiding prolonged neurologic hypoxemia) can result in favorable treat this rare condition, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation.
The resources needed to treat fulminant myocarditis - severe, inflammation of the heart that develops rapidly - are outlined in a new Scientific Statement (Statement) from the American Heart Association on how best to reduce fatalities from this rare condition.

With many of today's technology advances, numerous devices can fully support a patient's circulation and oxygenation/ventilation when necessary.

The new Statement details increasing awareness and education of fulminant myocarditis among health care providers to speed evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment. Treatment options for optimal outcomes include supporting patients through the use of extracorporeal life support (heart-lung machine), percutaneous and durable ventricular assist devices (devices to help the heart pump) and heart transplantation.

"It is fortunate that fulminant myocarditis is rare and that it usually presents in typically younger and healthier patients, rather than critically ill patients seen in the office or emergency department," said Leslie T. Cooper, M.D., FAHA, vice-chair of the Statement Writing Group. "This is where there are the greatest opportunities: early diagnosis, rapid treatment, and the ability of frontline clinicians to detect the subtle signs and symptoms of this serious condition."

The Statement has been endorsed by the Heart Failure Society of America and the Myocarditis Foundation.

Source: Eurekalert

