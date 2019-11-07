Family History of Alzheimer’s Associated With Poor Memory and Learning

The findings, published on Tuesday in, may help identify people who have increased risk for developing Alzheimer's disease and could uncover new ways to delay or prevent the disease.says lead author Joshua Talboom, PhD, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Arizona, US.Having a family history of Alzheimer's disease is a well-known risk factor for developing the condition, but the effects on learning and memory throughout a person's life are less clear. Some studies have been conducted in this area, but most have been too small to draw significant conclusions.To enable a larger study, Talboom and colleagues created an easy-to-use website, that participants could log on to and complete a memory test. Participants were asked to learn 12-word pairs and were then tested on their ability to complete the missing half of the pair when presented with one of the words.The 59,571 individuals who participated were also asked to answer questions about their sex, education, age, language, country and health, including a question about whether one of their parents or siblings had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Those with a family history of Alzheimer's were able to match about two and one-half fewer word pairs than individuals without a family history. Having diabetes appeared to compound the learning impairments seen in individuals with a family history.A subset of 742 participants who had a close relative with Alzheimer's submitted a sample of dried blood or saliva that the researchers tested for a genetic variation in the APOE gene linked to the disease.Talboom explains.Some characteristics, however, appeared to protect against memory and learning impairments in people with a family history of Alzheimer's disease. Participants with higher levels of education experience less of a decline in scores on the learning and memory test than people with lower levels of education, even when they have a family history of the disease. Women also appear to fair better despite having Alzheimer's disease risk factors.