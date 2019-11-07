medindia

Family History of Alzheimer’s Associated With Poor Memory and Learning

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 11, 2019 at 7:41 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People with Alzheimer's disease in a first-degree relative have cognitive impairments worsened by risk factors such as diabetes and genetic variation.
Family History of Alzheimer’s Associated With Poor Memory and Learning
Family History of Alzheimer’s Associated With Poor Memory and Learning

Adults with a first-degree relative with Alzheimer's disease perform more poorly on online paired-learning tasks than adults without such a family history, and this impairment appears to be exacerbated by having diabetes or a genetic variation in the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene linked to the disease.

Show Full Article


The findings, published on Tuesday in eLife, may help identify people who have increased risk for developing Alzheimer's disease and could uncover new ways to delay or prevent the disease.

"Identifying factors that reduce or eliminate the effect of a family history of Alzheimer's disease is particularly crucial since there is currently no cure or effective disease-slowing treatments," says lead author Joshua Talboom, PhD, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Arizona, US.

Having a family history of Alzheimer's disease is a well-known risk factor for developing the condition, but the effects on learning and memory throughout a person's life are less clear. Some studies have been conducted in this area, but most have been too small to draw significant conclusions.

To enable a larger study, Talboom and colleagues created an easy-to-use website, that participants could log on to and complete a memory test. Participants were asked to learn 12-word pairs and were then tested on their ability to complete the missing half of the pair when presented with one of the words.

The 59,571 individuals who participated were also asked to answer questions about their sex, education, age, language, country and health, including a question about whether one of their parents or siblings had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Those with a family history of Alzheimer's were able to match about two and one-half fewer word pairs than individuals without a family history. Having diabetes appeared to compound the learning impairments seen in individuals with a family history.

A subset of 742 participants who had a close relative with Alzheimer's submitted a sample of dried blood or saliva that the researchers tested for a genetic variation in the APOE gene linked to the disease. "The APOE genotype is an important genetic factor that influences memory, and we found that those with the variation performed worse on the memory test than those without the variation," Talboom explains.

Some characteristics, however, appeared to protect against memory and learning impairments in people with a family history of Alzheimer's disease. Participants with higher levels of education experience less of a decline in scores on the learning and memory test than people with lower levels of education, even when they have a family history of the disease. Women also appear to fair better despite having Alzheimer's disease risk factors.

"Our study supports the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, properly treating diseases such as diabetes, and building learning and memory reserve through education to reduce the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease risk factors," concludes senior author Matthew Huentelman, Professor of Neurogenomics at the Translational Genomics Research Institute, Arizona.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Genetics of Alzheimer's disease

There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power 

What's New on Medindia

Evolving Role of Nutrients on Microbiome - Interview With Dr. BS Ramakrishna

Sugary Drinks May Up Cancer Risk

Home Remedies for Staph Infection
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive