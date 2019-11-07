medindia

Optimizing Cardiovascular Health can Prevent Fall Among Seniors

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 11, 2019 at 8:11 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fall contributes to a high risk of death and disability among seniors. Primary prevention of CVD among older adults even without a CVD diagnosis helps in reduction of fall risk.
Optimizing Cardiovascular Health can Prevent Fall Among Seniors
Optimizing Cardiovascular Health can Prevent Fall Among Seniors

Each year, one out of three U.S. adults aged 65 years or older falls - and the number of deaths from falls is rising. Falls cost the U.S. health system more than $23 billion in emergency room visits each year. Worse, they frequently contribute to serious injury in older adults, often resulting in persistent disability and premature death.

Show Full Article


A study published today in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society identifies new factors that contribute to falls, which points towards interventions that may help prevent them. Researchers led by Stephen Juraschek, MD, PhD, a primary care physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) found that subclinical myocardial damage and cardiac wall strain are associated with a higher risk of falling in older adults without known cardiovascular disease (CVD). These findings suggest that optimizing cardiovascular health even in older adults without a CVD diagnosis might represent a strategy for preventing falls among seniors.

"Given that falls can often be fatal for older adults, greater knowledge of the factors that contribute to falls represents a significant public health priority," said Juraschek. "For the first time, our study shows that subclinical CVD is itself a fall risk factor. This raises the important question of whether treatment of subclinical CVD could help prevent falls among older adults."

Juraschek and colleagues followed nearly 4,000 older adults (average age of 75 years) for four and a half years. During this time, participants were asked to report any hospitalization; and their medical records as well as claims data from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) were linked with their study information. Falls were identified from hospital discharge ICD-9 codes or CMS claims.

In this older-aged community dwelling population without known CVD, stroke or heart failure, the researchers found that markers of subclinical myocardial damage and cardiac wall strain were strongly and independently associated with new falls. These findings suggest that biomarkers of cardiac damage and wall strain could be important risk factors for falls and may shed light on novel, independent pathways linking CVD to falls among older adults free of a history of clinical CVD.

"Our findings are informative for clinical discussions pertaining to both the primary prevention of CVD and fall interventions in older adults," said Juraschek. "Whether treatment of subclinical CVD could help prevent falls among older adults is beyond the scope of the present study, but represents an important subject of subsequent fall prevention research. Such research has the potential to inform practitioners considering the risk and benefits of primary prevention treatments in older adults at risk for falls."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Recurrent Fall and Death Within 6 Months After a Fall Among Elderly

More than half of elderly patients (age 65 and older) who visited an emergency department because of injuries sustained in a fall suffered adverse events including additional falls, hospitalization

Cardiovascular Disease Deaths Rising in India

Cardiac mortality is on the rise in India especially in rural areas and among young adults. Heart disease is on a steady rise and is responsible for more than one quarter of all deaths in the country in 2015.

Eating Less Fruits and Vegetables May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease, Stroke

Not eating enough fruits and vegetables can increase the risk of death from heart disease and stroke. So, make sure to add more fruits and veggies to your daily diet to stay healthy.

Novel Technique Helps Assess Heart Disease Risk More Accurately

New noninvasive carotid imaging technique called volumetric multi-spectral optoacoustic tomography (vMSOT) could offer quicker, more accurate assessment of heart disease risk, reveals a new study.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

Evolving Role of Nutrients on Microbiome - Interview With Dr. BS Ramakrishna

Sugary Drinks May Up Cancer Risk

Home Remedies for Staph Infection
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive