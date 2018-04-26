medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Exposure to Blue Light at Night Linked to Risk of Breast and Prostate Cancer

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 26, 2018 at 1:03 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to blue light at night is linked to a higher risk of developing breast and prostate cancer, according to a study by an international team led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation. The study is published in Environmental Health Perspectives.
Exposure to Blue Light at Night Linked to Risk of Breast and Prostate Cancer
Exposure to Blue Light at Night Linked to Risk of Breast and Prostate Cancer

Blue light is a range of the visible light spectrum emitted by most white LEDs and many tablet and phone screens.

"WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified night shift work as probably carcinogenic to humans. There is evidence pointing to an association between exposure to artificial light at night, disruption of the circadian rhythm, and breast cancer and prostate cancer. With this study we sought to determine whether night exposure to light in cities can affect the development of these two types of cancer", explains Manolis Kogevinas, ISGlobal researcher and coordinator of the study. "We know that depending on its intensity and wave length, artificial light, particularly in the blue spectrum, can decrease melatonin production and secretion", says Martin Aubé, physics professor at CÉGEP in Sherbrooke, Canada and study co-author.

The study was conducted within the framework of the MCC-Spain project cofunded by the 'Consorcio de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Epidemiología y Salud Pública' (CIBERESP), and includes medical and epidemiological data of more than 4,000 people between 20 and 85 years of age in 11 Spanish regions. Indoor exposure to artificial light was determined through personal questionnaires, while outdoor levels of artificial light were evaluated for Madrid and Barcelona, based on nocturnal images taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Results obtained for both cities show that participants exposed to higher levels of blue light had a 1.5 and 2-fold higher risk of developing breast and prostate cancer, respectively, as compared to the less-exposed population.

Ariadna García, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study, says: "Given the ubiquity of artificial light at night, determining whether it increases or not the risk of cancer is a public health issue". At this point, further studies should include more individual data using for instance light sensors that allow measuring indoor light levels. It would also be important to do this kind of research in young people that extensively use blue light emitting screens".

"Currently, the images taken by the astronauts on the Space Station are our only way of determining the colour of outdoor lighting at a large scale, and the spread of blue light-emitting white LEDs in our cities", comments Alejandro Sánchez de Miguel, scientist at the Astrophysics Institute in Andalucía-CSIC and Exeter University.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Top Myths About Digital Eyestrain and Blue Light

Top Myths About Digital Eyestrain and Blue Light

Blue light is the high-energy light just beyond the potentially harmful ultraviolet light and is transmitted through the eye to the retina.

Japanese Firm Introduces Glasses That Block Blue Light to Ease Digital Eye Strain

Japanese Firm Introduces Glasses That Block Blue Light to Ease Digital Eye Strain

JINS eyewear introduces JINS screens that can block artificial blue light from electronic devices such as smartphones, which is the main cause of eye strain in humans.

Blue Light Emitting Diodes can Help in Chemical-Free Food Preservation

Blue Light Emitting Diodes can Help in Chemical-Free Food Preservation

Food items like fresh-cut fruits and ready-to-eat meat can be preserved under blue LEDs in combination with chilling temperatures.

Preterm Labor Now Preventable Thanks to a 'Blue Light'

Preterm Labor Now Preventable Thanks to a 'Blue Light'

A new and innovative way to prevent preterm labor is now being developed by a team of scientists

Breast Lumps

Breast Lumps

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Mastitis Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...