Experts Say Vaccines Need to be Updated to Combat COVID Variants

In the wake of the Omicron variant, several vaccine makers including Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca said they are making variant-specific vaccines that can be used as booster doses.According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, its Omicron specific vax will be ready by March, while Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the company will soon enter clinical trials for Omicron vaccine.The development of boosters are based on several studies which showed that two-dose vaccines may not be enough against newer variants, while third doses may help prevent severe infections.The rise of Omicron has only increased the demand for booster shots. India has also rolled out booster doses for people over the age of 60 and healthcare workers.There have also been calls for a second shot of boosters, as the booster dose's effectiveness may also wane. While Israel started it, other countries including the UK, Germany, and France have plans.But, the World Health Organisation called the vaccine manufacturers to work towards creating longer-lasting Covid vaccines that are effective against future strains, instead of focusing on rolling out regular boosters, the Guardian reported.The agency's Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) released a report this week saying that planning to regularly roll out Covid boosters is not sustainable.Oxford vaccine expert Sir Andrew Pollard, also echoed the concern and recently said that regular booster doses every four-six to fight Covid may not be a sustainable way to prevent Covid infections."Administering booster vaccines to everyone every six months was 'not sustainable'," Pollard was quoted as saying to the Daily Mail."We can't vaccinate the planet every four-six months. It's not sustainable or affordable. In the future, we need to target the vulnerable," said Pollard, who was chief investigator of the Oxford Covid vaccine trials and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, which developed AstraZeneca's jab.According to Pollard, future immunisation drives should target the most vulnerable, rather than all adults."The existing vaccines can be improved in a variety of ways and adapted to what the needs are. Within three to five years, scientists will be looking at developing vaccines that cover and protect against multiple variants of SARS CoV-2, and even against multiple coronaviruses," Dr Alpana Razdan, Microbiologist, Vice President and Head of Lab Services, Genestrings Diagnostic, told IANS."With improved vaccines, we may be able to improve the effectiveness of global vaccination and make sure that people everywhere in the world, including children and those who are clinically vulnerable, are protected," she added.Source: IANS