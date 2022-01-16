About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Experts Say Vaccines Need to be Updated to Combat COVID Variants

by Colleen Fleiss on January 16, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Experts Say Vaccines Need to be Updated to Combat COVID Variants

New COVID-19 vaccines can help prevent infection caused by variants of concern (VOC), say health experts.

All major Covid 19 vaccines have been developed against the original strain of SARS CoV-2. While these have proved highly effective, they need to be reinvented to combat newer variants like Omicron which has the potential to escape vaccine immunity.

Advertisement


"The current vaccines do protect a person from severe illness and death, but we need to update the vaccines so as to protect people from getting infected as well as reduce the chances of transmission. Since the virus mutates very frequently and there is the presence of many strains, we cannot rely on the same vaccine as a booster dose," Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, at Aakash Healthcare, told IANS.

In the wake of the Omicron variant, several vaccine makers including Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca said they are making variant-specific vaccines that can be used as booster doses.
Advertisement

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, its Omicron specific vax will be ready by March, while Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the company will soon enter clinical trials for Omicron vaccine.

The development of boosters are based on several studies which showed that two-dose vaccines may not be enough against newer variants, while third doses may help prevent severe infections.

The rise of Omicron has only increased the demand for booster shots. India has also rolled out booster doses for people over the age of 60 and healthcare workers.

There have also been calls for a second shot of boosters, as the booster dose's effectiveness may also wane. While Israel started it, other countries including the UK, Germany, and France have plans.

But, the World Health Organisation called the vaccine manufacturers to work towards creating longer-lasting Covid vaccines that are effective against future strains, instead of focusing on rolling out regular boosters, the Guardian reported.

The agency's Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) released a report this week saying that planning to regularly roll out Covid boosters is not sustainable.

Oxford vaccine expert Sir Andrew Pollard, also echoed the concern and recently said that regular booster doses every four-six to fight Covid may not be a sustainable way to prevent Covid infections.

"Administering booster vaccines to everyone every six months was 'not sustainable'," Pollard was quoted as saying to the Daily Mail.

"We can't vaccinate the planet every four-six months. It's not sustainable or affordable. In the future, we need to target the vulnerable," said Pollard, who was chief investigator of the Oxford Covid vaccine trials and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, which developed AstraZeneca's jab.

According to Pollard, future immunisation drives should target the most vulnerable, rather than all adults.

"The existing vaccines can be improved in a variety of ways and adapted to what the needs are. Within three to five years, scientists will be looking at developing vaccines that cover and protect against multiple variants of SARS CoV-2, and even against multiple coronaviruses," Dr Alpana Razdan, Microbiologist, Vice President and Head of Lab Services, Genestrings Diagnostic, told IANS.

"With improved vaccines, we may be able to improve the effectiveness of global vaccination and make sure that people everywhere in the world, including children and those who are clinically vulnerable, are protected," she added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Green Light
Alternative To Beef-Diet May Help Build A Friendly Planet >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Tuberculosis Vaccine may Assist Future COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Tuberculosis Vaccine may Assist Future COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Research findings suggest a strategy to 'complement and extend' the protection offered by existing ....
COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Severe Hospitalization Caused by Omicron
COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Severe Hospitalization Caused by Omicron
COVID-19 vaccination was found to be effective against severe disease and hospitalization caused by ...
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose may Neutralize the Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose may Neutralize the Omicron Variant
Researchers demonstrated that the COVID-19 variant Omicron is less sensitive to neutralizing ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close