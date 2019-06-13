medindia

Excess Weight in Young Children May Up Higher Blood Pressure Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 13, 2019 at 12:46 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Too much weight can cause high blood pressure (hypertension) even in young children, reports a new study. Therefore, maintaining healthy body weight, following good eating habits and exercising regularly can fight childhood obesity as well as hypertension.
Excess Weight in Young Children May Up Higher Blood Pressure Risk
Excess Weight in Young Children May Up Higher Blood Pressure Risk

Overweight four-year-olds have a doubled risk of high blood pressure by age six, raising the hazard of future heart attack and stroke. That's the finding of a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1

"The myth that excess weight in children has no consequences hampers the prevention and control of this health problem," said study author Dr. Iņaki Galán, of Carlos III Health Institute, Madrid, Spain. "Parents need to be more physically active with young children and provide a healthy diet. Women should shed extra pounds before becoming pregnant, avoid gaining excess weight during pregnancy, and quit smoking, as these are all established risk factors for childhood obesity."

According to the World Health Organization, childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global, and the prevalence has increased at an alarming rate. In 2016, more than 41 million children under the age of five were overweight.2

This study, based on the ELOIN cohort,3 examined the link between excess weight and high blood pressure in 1,796 four-year-olds who were followed up two years later. Blood pressure was measured at both time points, as was body mass index (BMI in kg/m2) and waist circumference.

Compared to children maintaining a healthy weight between ages four and six, those with new or persistent excess weight according to BMI had 2.49 and 2.54 higher risks of high blood pressure, respectively. In those with new or persistent abdominal obesity, the risks for high blood pressure were 2.81 and 3.42 greater, respectively. Children who lost weight did not have an increased risk of high blood pressure. The findings applied to all children regardless of sex or socioeconomic status.

"There is a chain of risk, whereby overweight and obesity lead to high blood pressure, which heightens the chance of cardiovascular disease if allowed to track into adulthood," said Dr. Galán. "But the results show that children who return to a normal weight also regain a healthy blood pressure."

The best way to maintain a healthy weight and lose excess kilos is to exercise and eat a healthy diet, said Dr. Galán. In addition to the central role of parents, the school curriculum needs to include three to four hours of physical activity every week. Teachers should supervise activities during breaks, while schools can offer games and sports after classes and provide nutritionally balanced meals and snacks.

Doctors should routinely assess BMI and waist circumference at early ages, added Dr. Galán. "Some pediatricians think the harms of overweight and obesity begin in adolescence, but our study shows they are mistaken," he said. "We need to detect excess weight as soon as possible, so the damaging impact on blood pressure can be reversed."

Overweight children should have their blood pressure measured. Three consecutive elevated readings constitute high blood pressure. In young children, the most common cause is excess weight, but doctors will rule out other reasons such as heart defects, kidney disease, genetic conditions, and hormonal disorders. If the cause is overweight, more activity and dietary improvements will be advised. If lifestyle changes don't help, blood pressure lowering medication may be prescribed.

Dr. Galán noted that overweight in children is most accurately assessed using both BMI and waist circumference. In the study, using either measurement alone would have missed 15% to 20% of cases.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

How to Lose Weight in 12 Simple Steps

Increasing weight and obesity are some of the most common health problems today. A smart weight loss program can help reduce weight effectively.

Unintentional Weight Gain Symptom Evaluation

An inadvertent increase in bodyweight indicates weight gain. Necessary care like intake of a balanced diet and adequate physical activity is required to maintain good health and fitness.

Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy

Recommended weight gain during pregnancy is determined as per pre-pregnancy weight and BMI. Healthy weight gain is very important for pregnancy health and is achieved with the right diet and exercise.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Height and Weight-Kids Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health 

What's New on Medindia

First Clinical Guidance to Address Anal Intercourse after Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

International Albinism Awareness Day: 'Still Standing Strong'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive