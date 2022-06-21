About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Electronic Implants Will Soon Replace Your Daily Pills at a Click

by Adeline Dorcas on June 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Electronic Implants Will Soon Replace Your Daily Pills at a Click

Forgetting daily medication as prescribed by your doctor can cause serious health problems. Don't worry, a team of Swedish scientists are working on electronic implants that can one day replace daily pills and deliver drugs at a click.

How Does the Electronic Implant Work?

The team from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden invented a material which uses electrical signals to release molecules.

Study Identifies Pills Which are Safe to Use in COVID-19 Treatment

Study Identifies Pills Which are Safe to Use in COVID-19 Treatment


Low amounts of prednisolone or tacrolimus therapy may be helpful in treating COVID-19, reports a new study.
Advertisement


The new material, called a polymer surface, produces doses of a drug at regular intervals so patients no longer need to remember to take their pills, revealed the study published in the scientific journal Angewandte Chemie.

It could be used to make futuristic implants which produce the medicine doses at regular intervals.

"Our polymer surfaces offer a new way of separating proteins by using electrical signals to control how they are bound to and released from a surface, while not affecting the structure of the protein," said lead author Gustav Ferrand-Drake del Castillo.
Electronic Implants Monitor Temperature, Pressure After Brain Injury, Then Melt Away

Electronic Implants Monitor Temperature, Pressure After Brain Injury, Then Melt Away


A new class of small, thin electronic sensors can monitor temperature and pressure within the skull - crucial health parameters after a brain injury or surgery.
Advertisement

As per some experts, around 50 per cent of people fail to take the medications they are prescribed correctly - risking their health because they are unwilling or unable to follow the dosage schedule, Daily Mail reported.

Researchers say a prototype of the implant, which would be more targeted than a pill and reducing chances of side effects, could be available within a year. It could be smaller than a centimetre across and operated using a smartphone app.

"You can imagine a doctor, or a computer programme, measuring the need for a new dose of medicine in a patient, and a remote-controlled signal activating the release of the drug from the implant located in the very tissue or organ where it's needed," del Castillo said.

The implant only requires a small amount of power, as the polymer on the surface of the electrode is very thin, so it can react to a tiny electrochemical pulse.

The researchers also noted that the material can cope with changes in acidity, such as those found in the digestive system, if it were used there.

"Being able to control the release and uptake of proteins in the body, with minimal surgical interventions and injections is a unique and useful property," del Castillo said.

Source: IANS
Tiny Implants Release Painkillers Inside the Body in a controlled way

Tiny Implants Release Painkillers Inside the Body in a controlled way


New biodegradable circuit helps to release drug in a controlled manner in a specific location over several days to reduce pain in patients fitted with an orthopedic prosthetic.
Advertisement

Addicted to Sleeping Pills? Beware of These Side Effects!

Addicted to Sleeping Pills? Beware of These Side Effects!


Regular consumption of sleeping pills may add to your risk of developing various side effects.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Indian Medical Journals How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Post-Nasal Drip Find a Hospital Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE