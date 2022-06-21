About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Yoga for Humanity: PM Modi Inaugurates 8th International Yoga Day

by Hannah Joy on June 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM
Yoga for Humanity: PM Modi Inaugurates 8th International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in the premises of magnificent and historical Mysuru Palace.

PM Modi's Speech at 8th International Yoga Day

"Yoga is not a part of life, it is a way of life," Modi said.

He added, "Yoga is ensuring the universal health. Yoga which was practiced in houses and spiritual centers is now being seen around the world. It has become natural human spirit."

The spirit of yoga was not diminished during the two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said.

"Yoga is not for individuals, Yoga is for humanity."
"I thank United Nations and all countries and all citizens of the world on behalf of India on the occasion," he added.

Modi further said that yoga brings peace on earth and universe. Yoga can connect millions of people and is being performed at 75 historical places in India, he added.

"People get united with the flash of the rays of Sun. As the sun rises the people practicing yoga across the world will form a guardian ring of yoga. Yoga relieves an individual on agitated mindset at any given point," Modi said.

"Yog ko jannaa bhi hai, jeena bhi hai. Paana bhi hai aur apnaana bhi hai (One should know Yoga, live Yoga and adopt Yoga in life)," he added.

The International Yoga Day celebrations include a display of as many as 19 'asanas' or poses in a span of 45 minutes.

The celebration started with a one-minute prayer. The Prime Minister performed 19 asanas which include Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vakrasana, Makarasana, Setubandhasana, Shalabhasana and others.



Source: IANS
