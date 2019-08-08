medindia

Tiny Implants Release Painkillers Inside the Body in a controlled way

by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 8, 2019 at 5:20 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New biodegradable implant releases local anesthetic over several days in a controlled manner, reducing the patients' post-op discomfort, according to the Researchers in EPFL's Microsystems Laboratory. This research is published in Advanced Functional Materials.
Tiny Implants Release Painkillers Inside the Body in a controlled way
Tiny Implants Release Painkillers Inside the Body in a controlled way

They developed a tiny electronic circuit made of magnesium, that could be heated wirelessly from outside the body. Once integrated into the final device, the circuit will allow to release controlled amounts of anesthetic in a specific location over several days. After that, the implant will degrade safely inside the body.

Show Full Article


Patients fitted with an orthopedic prosthetic commonly experience a period of intense pain after surgery. In an effort to control the pain, surgeons inject painkillers into the tissue during the operation. When that wears off a day or two later, the patients are given morphine through a catheter placed near the spine. Yet catheters are not particularly comfortable, and the drugs spread throughout the body, affecting all organs.

One capsule with several reservoirs

The electronic circuit - a resonant circuit in the shape of a small spiral - is just a few microns thick. When exposed to an alternating electromagnetic field, the spiral resonator produces an electric current that creates heat.

The researchers' end-goal is to pair the resonators with painkiller-filled capsules and then insert them into the tissue during surgery. The contents of the capsules could be released when an electromagnetic field sent from outside the body melts the capsule membrane.

"We're at a key stage in our project, because we can now fabricate resonators that work at different wavelengths," says Matthieu Rüegg, a PhD student and the study's lead author. "That means we can release the contents of the capsules individually by selecting different frequencies." The heat-and-release process should take less than a second.

A novel manufacturing technique

The researchers had to get creative when it came time to manufacture their biodegradable resonators. "We immediately ruled out any fabrication process that involved contact with water, since magnesium dissolves in just a few seconds," says Rüegg. They ended up shaping the magnesium by depositing it on a substrate and then showering it with ions. "That gave us more flexibility in the design stage," he adds. They were eventually able to create some of the smallest magnesium resonators in the world: two microns thick, with a diameter of three millimeters.

The team's invention is not quite ready for the operating room. "We still need to work on integrating the resonators into the final device and show that it's possible to release drugs both in vitro and in vivo," concludes Ruegg.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Birth Control Implant

Birth Control Implant is a long-acting birth control contraceptive inserted into the arm. It is a safe and effective method to prevent pregnancy. Nexplanon is the brand name of one such implant.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Healthy Living Acute Coronary Syndrome Prescription Drug Abuse 

What's New on Medindia

Excess Coffee Consumption can Trigger Migraine Headache

Most Seniors with Dementia Live at Home: Here's Why

Eating More Plant-based Foods can Keep Heart Disease at Bay
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive