Effectiveness of Meningococcal B Vaccine Against Gonorrhea

The meningococcal B vaccine could offer protection against gonorrhea and meningococcal B meningitis, said The University of Adelaide researchers.
This significant finding, in a joint study with the Women's and Children's Hospital, coincides with a rise in gonorrhea cases globally and increasing bacterial resistance to drugs used to treat the infection.
Led by 2022 South Australian of the Year, University of Adelaide Professor of Vaccinology, and Women's and Children's Hospital Senior Medical Practitioner Helen Marshall AM, the observational study found that two doses of the meningococcal B vaccine were 33 per cent effective against gonorrhea in adolescents and young adults.
"This research will feed into WHO's vaccine roadmap to evaluate the evidence about the ability of vaccines to prevent gonorrhea. Traditionally, treatment for gonorrhea has relied on antibiotics, but as these have become increasingly less effective due to antibiotic resistant strains, it is vital that we explore new and improved measures to battle this infection.
"In South Australia, where we have a state-funded meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine program for infants, children and adolescents since 2019, we have been able to observe that its effectiveness against gonorrhea in adolescents is about 33 per cent. Two years after introduction of the state-funded MenB vaccine program, we are already observing high effectiveness against meningococcal B disease and also moderate effectiveness in preventing gonorrhea.
"The unprecedented scale of South Australia's MenB vaccination programme offers valuable real-world evidence of the vaccine's effectiveness against meningococcal B meningitis in children and adolescents, and gonorrhea in adolescents and young people. This information is vital to inform global meningitis vaccination programmes and policy decisions."
Left unchecked, gonorrhea can spread to the blood and cause disseminated gonococcal infection (DGI). DGI is usually characterized by arthritis, tenosynovitis, and/or dermatitis and, ultimately, the condition can be life threatening. Professor Marshall's research has been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.
Source: Eurekalert