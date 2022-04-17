About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Effectiveness of Meningococcal B Vaccine Against Gonorrhea

by Colleen Fleiss on April 17, 2022 at 10:07 PM
Font : A-A+

Effectiveness of Meningococcal B Vaccine Against Gonorrhea

The meningococcal B vaccine could offer protection against gonorrhea and meningococcal B meningitis, said The University of Adelaide researchers.

This significant finding, in a joint study with the Women's and Children's Hospital, coincides with a rise in gonorrhea cases globally and increasing bacterial resistance to drugs used to treat the infection.

Advertisement


Led by 2022 South Australian of the Year, University of Adelaide Professor of Vaccinology, and Women's and Children's Hospital Senior Medical Practitioner Helen Marshall AM, the observational study found that two doses of the meningococcal B vaccine were 33 per cent effective against gonorrhea in adolescents and young adults.

Professor Marshall said the research aims to reduce not only gonorrhoea infection, but also the long-term effects of gonorrhea, including infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease and blindness in babies born to infected mothers.
Advertisement

"This research will feed into WHO's vaccine roadmap to evaluate the evidence about the ability of vaccines to prevent gonorrhea. Traditionally, treatment for gonorrhea has relied on antibiotics, but as these have become increasingly less effective due to antibiotic resistant strains, it is vital that we explore new and improved measures to battle this infection.

"In South Australia, where we have a state-funded meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine program for infants, children and adolescents since 2019, we have been able to observe that its effectiveness against gonorrhea in adolescents is about 33 per cent. Two years after introduction of the state-funded MenB vaccine program, we are already observing high effectiveness against meningococcal B disease and also moderate effectiveness in preventing gonorrhea.

"The unprecedented scale of South Australia's MenB vaccination programme offers valuable real-world evidence of the vaccine's effectiveness against meningococcal B meningitis in children and adolescents, and gonorrhea in adolescents and young people. This information is vital to inform global meningitis vaccination programmes and policy decisions."

Left unchecked, gonorrhea can spread to the blood and cause disseminated gonococcal infection (DGI). DGI is usually characterized by arthritis, tenosynovitis, and/or dermatitis and, ultimately, the condition can be life threatening. Professor Marshall's research has been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Gonorrhea Vaginitis Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade Vaccination for Children Budd-Chiari Syndrome Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

Recommended Reading
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea is a very common sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by a bacterium/superbug called ...
People Whose Gonorrhea Is Cured With Simple Oral Antibiotic Now Identified Easily
People Whose Gonorrhea Is Cured With Simple Oral Antibiotic Now Identified Easily
New test that can detect which people with gonorrhea will respond successfully to the inexpensive .....
Blocking Zinc Uptake Could Prevent Gonorrhea Infection
Blocking Zinc Uptake Could Prevent Gonorrhea Infection
The new findings could be used to move gonorrhea vaccine development forward because they provide .....
Treatment-resistant Gonorrhea: Antibiotic Drug Combination Proves Effective
Treatment-resistant Gonorrhea: Antibiotic Drug Combination Proves Effective
For treating genital gonorrhea, antibiotic gentamicin with azithromycin worked almost as well as ......
Budd-Chiari Syndrome
Budd-Chiari Syndrome
Budd-Chiari Syndrome (BCS) is a rare disorder caused by narrowing and obstruction (occlusion) of the...
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...
Vaginitis
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Blood - Sugar Chart Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE