medindia

Blocking Zinc Uptake Could Prevent Gonorrhea Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 7, 2019 at 8:05 AM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blocking key mineral zinc uptake was found to stop gonorrhea infection, the widespread sexually transmitted infection, revealed study by the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University.
Blocking Zinc Uptake Could Prevent Gonorrhea Infection
Blocking Zinc Uptake Could Prevent Gonorrhea Infection

The findings, published in the journal PLoS Pathogens, could be used to move gonorrhea vaccine development forward because they provide insight into how to block growth of this pathogen. No vaccine has been developed to prevent this serious infection.

Show Full Article


There are more than 820,000 new cases of gonorrhea each year in the United States, and more than half of these cases are estimated to be among young people 15 to 24 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the pathogen that causes gonorrhea, is considered to be an urgent threat because it has developed resistance to nearly every drug used for treatment, making it difficult to cure.

Untreated gonorrhea can cause severe and permanent health problems in women and men, and most women don't have symptoms. In women, untreated gonorrhea can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, which leads to infertility and ectopic pregnancies, life-threatening pregnancies that occur when a fertilized egg implants outside the womb.

"Our results are significant because N. gonorrhoeae will die if it can't get enough zinc," said Dr. Cynthia Nau Cornelissen, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Translational Immunology in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences, professor in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences and a Distinguished University Professor at Georgia State. "The study suggests a way to halt the growth of this sexually transmitted infection in the host's body."

N. gonorrhoeae is challenging to prevent and treat because it has an arsenal of conserved outer membrane proteins that allow the pathogen to overcome nutritional immunity, the host's strategy for sequestering essential nutrients away from invading bacteria and handicapping their infectious ability.

The bacterial pathogen produces eight known outer membrane transporters. Four are used for the acquisition of iron or iron chelates. Two of the remaining transporters, TdfH and TdfJ, facilitate zinc uptake. In previous work, Cornelissen's group has shown that TdfH binds to Calprotectin (a member of the S100 protein family) and extracts its zinc, which is then internalized by N. gonorrhoeae.

This study sought to evaluate whether other proteins in the S100 family have the ability to support gonococcal growth by zinc acquisition. Cornelissen's group found that TdfJ binds directly to S100A7, from which it internalizes zinc. This interaction is only detected with the human version of S100A7, which is significant because gonorrhea infection only occurs in humans, and thus the ability to use only human S100A7 contributes to the species specificity of the pathogen.

With Cornelissen's new $9.25 million grant from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, she will use the findings from this study and previous studies on zinc uptake in N. gonorrhoeae to develop a vaccine to protect against the pathogen. Using an approach called "starve and kill," she will attempt to starve N. gonorrhoeae of the necessary nutrients (zinc and iron) to prevent it from growing and potentially even infecting the host.

Cornelissen aims to eventually develop a vaccine that blocks uptake of both iron and zinc by N. gonorrhoeae and fully protects the host against this bacterial pathogen.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is a very common sexually transmitted disease. Gonorrhea is caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium.

Treatment-resistant Gonorrhea: Antibiotic Drug Combination Proves Effective

For treating genital gonorrhea, antibiotic gentamicin with azithromycin worked almost as well as the currently used ceftriaxone.

Gonorrhea Vaccine to be Developed Soon After Intense Protein Analysis

Identification of the role of protein in bacteria causing gonorrhea and understanding the mechanism of resistance could help develop a new vaccine for gonorrhea

Foods High in Zinc

Zinc is needed in small amounts every day for good health. It is very important for proper functioning of the immune system.

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Gonorrhea Vaginitis Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade Flu Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver Foods High in Zinc 

What's New on Medindia

Medical Ethics and Human Rights Together can Eliminate TB by 2030

'Bone in a Dish' Opens New Avenues for Studying Cancer and Bone Healing

Cook Fried Foods in a Healthy Way
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive