by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 8, 2020 at 10:16 AM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

People Whose Gonorrhea Is Cured With Simple Oral Antibiotic Now Identified Easily
New test that can detect which people with gonorrhea will respond successfully to the inexpensive oral antibiotic ciprofloxacin has been discovered.

In research published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, a UCLA-led team found that of 106 subjects the test identified as having a strain of gonorrhea called wild-type gyrA serine, all were cured with a single dose of oral ciprofloxacin.

Though the test has been available for three years, this is the first time it has been systematically studied in humans.


The new test gives doctors more choices to treat the sexually transmitted infection and could help slow down the spread of drug-resistant gonorrhea, said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, the study's lead author and a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

"Gonorrhea is one of the most common drug-resistant infections worldwide and is becoming harder to treat. Current treatment methods require an antibiotic injection, which is expensive and painful," said Klausner, who is also an adjunct professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

"This new test could make it easier and safer to treat gonorrhea with different antibiotics, including one pill given by mouth.

"Using a pill instead of a shot would also make it easier and faster to treat sex partners of patients with gonorrhea," he added.

The ability of bacteria to change over time in ways that limit or eliminate the effectiveness of drugs designed to kill them has created a global problem. Gonorrhea is particularly skilled in this regard and has developed increasing resistance to all current antibiotics.

Due to the spread of multidrug-resistant gonorrhea, public health authorities have declared it one of the top five urgent threats to public health.

Ciprofloxacin was used to treat gonorrhea until 2007, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped recommending its use after gonococcal infections developed resistance to the drug.

Nevertheless, about 70% to 80% percent of gonorrhea infections in the United States could still be treated with ciprofloxacin. Scientists have been trying to determine how to better identify cases for targeted use of ciprofloxacin therapy, reducing the need to use the injectable antibiotic ceftriaxone and decreasing the risk of resistance to that drug. Gonorrhea's resistance rate to ceftriaxone is currently less than 1%.

The DNA test the researchers developed detects a particular genetic mutation in the gonorrhea bacterium that makes it resistant to ciprofloxacin. Ciprofloxacin is highly effective against infections without that mutation.

The researchers note that the findings are limited by the relatively small number of people studied and the fact that participation was limited to asymptomatic individuals.

In addition, several people who were initially diagnosed with the wild-type strain through the test were subsequently found to be infected with other strain types.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Chlamydia Trachomatis
Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease affecting mainly the genito-urinary system.
READ MORE
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea is a very common sexually transmitted disease. Gonorrhea is caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium.
READ MORE
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.
READ MORE
Eye Infections
Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.
READ MORE
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.
READ MORE
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.
READ MORE
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants
READ MORE
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

GonorrheaVaginitisProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest TradeMRSA - The Super BugDrug Resistance - Antibiotic ResistanceDental Check-UpAntibioticsEye InfectionsNatural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial InfectionsVancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)