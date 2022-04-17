COVID-19 in Delhi: 500% Rise In COVID Spread In Last 15 Days

Advertisement

In response, the majority, 70 per cent of Delhi residents said "No one in the last 15 days".Breaking down the poll, 11 per cent said "1 or 2", and 8 per cent said "3-5" while 11 per cent could not say. The findings indicate that 19 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR say they have 1 or more individuals in their close social network who has had Covid in the last 15 days, according to the survey conducted by LocalCircles.The similar question the firm asked on April 2 had found that only three per cent residents had someone in their close social network who were infected with Covid in the last 15 days.The survey received inputs from 11,743 citizens located in all districts of Delhi and NCR where 67 per cent of the respondents were men and 33 per cent were women.All participants are validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey.Source: IANS