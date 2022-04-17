About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
by Colleen Fleiss on April 17, 2022 at 6:59 PM
COVID-19 in Delhi: 500% Rise In COVID Spread In Last 15 Days

19% of Delhi-NCR residents reveal they have one or more people in their close social network who has contracted COVID-19 in the last 15 days, stated survey results.

The Covid network prevalence has risen to 19 per cent marking an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days which also corresponds to the 650 per cent increase in Test Positivity Rate (TPR) during this period, the survey claimed.

The survey asked residents of Delhi, "How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that have had Covid in the last 15 days?" This question in the survey received 11,743 responses.

In response, the majority, 70 per cent of Delhi residents said "No one in the last 15 days".

Breaking down the poll, 11 per cent said "1 or 2", and 8 per cent said "3-5" while 11 per cent could not say. The findings indicate that 19 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR say they have 1 or more individuals in their close social network who has had Covid in the last 15 days, according to the survey conducted by LocalCircles.
The similar question the firm asked on April 2 had found that only three per cent residents had someone in their close social network who were infected with Covid in the last 15 days.

The survey received inputs from 11,743 citizens located in all districts of Delhi and NCR where 67 per cent of the respondents were men and 33 per cent were women.

All participants are validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey.

Source: IANS
Recommended Reading
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
With the lifting-off of rules for wearing a mask, anxiety levels soar up in certain individuals ......
Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?
Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?
Covid-19 patients should be alert and recognize the signs and symptoms and seek immediate ......
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 recovery needs healthy foods to overcome the after-effects of strong medication and .....
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
The third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (booster dose) brings about an intense metallic taste in the ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

