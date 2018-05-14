medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Ebola Outbreak Declared in Democratic Republic of the Congo

by Sushma Rao on  May 14, 2018 at 9:38 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is going to be a tough, serious and expensive task, that will require everyone to be prepared for these challenging times, announced The World Health Organization (WHO).
Ebola Outbreak Declared in Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ebola Outbreak Declared in Democratic Republic of the Congo

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is scheduled to travel to DR Congo over the weekend to take stock of the situation and direct the continuing response in support of the national health authorities.

"WHO staff were in the team that first identified the outbreak. I myself am on my way to the DRC to assess the needs first-hand," Xinhua quoted Tedros as saying.

"I'm in contact in the Minister of health and have assured him that we're ready to do all that's needed to stop the spread of Ebola quickly. We are working with our partners to send more staff, equipment and supplies to the area."

An outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Bikoro health zone, Equateur Province, was declared four days ago.

The location is 250 km from Mbandaka, capital of Equateur Province in an area of the country that is that is very hard to reach.

As of Friday, 34 Ebola cases have been reported in the area in the past five weeks, including two confirmed, 18 probable (deceased) and 14 suspected cases. Five samples were collected from five patients and two have been confirmed by the laboratory.

"This is the country's ninth Ebola outbreak and there is considerable expertise in-country," Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, was quoted as saying.

"However, any country facing such a threat may require international assistance."

The current response plan to the outbreak includes surveillance, case investigation, and contact tracing; community engagement and social mobilisation; case management and infection prevention and control; safe and dignified burials; research response including the use of ring vaccination and antivirals; and coordination and operations support.

"It is too early to judge the extent of this outbreak," said Dr Peter Salama, WHO deputy director-general for Emergency Preparedness and Response.

"However, early signs including the infection of three health workers, the geographical extent of the outbreak, the proximity to transport routes and population centres, and the number of suspected cases indicate that stopping this outbreak will be a serious challenge. This will be tough and it will be costly. We need to be prepared for all scenarios," he added.

For now the WHO has listed the risks to surrounding countries as moderate, and has already alerted those countries and is working with them on border surveillance and preparedness for potential outbreaks.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Incurable Diseases

Incurable Diseases

Incurable diseases are disorders of infectious, non-infectious, genetic, metabolic, neoplastic or autoimmune nature that do not currently have a cure.

Congo Faces Ninth Ebola Outbreak : 17 Dead

Congo Faces Ninth Ebola Outbreak : 17 Dead

Ebola affects Congo and takes away 17 lives, and 21 cases were diagnosed with fever signs. The Government has taken immediate preventive measures to control further spread of the disease.

Antibodies From a Specific Ebola Virus can Help Develop New Therapies

Antibodies From a Specific Ebola Virus can Help Develop New Therapies

Antibodies from human survivors of Ebola Bundibugyo have been used to design proper therapeutic options that will be effective against infection with the several different Ebola virus species.

Congo Fever

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

More News on:

Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...