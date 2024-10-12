Monkeypox Death Toll in Africa Nears 1,000 as Cases Top 38,000



‘#Mpox continues to be a pressing public health issue across #Africa. With over 38,000 cases it's crucial to raise awareness and support efforts to contain the outbreak. #monkeypox’

Monkeypox Ravages Central Africa

The Africa CDC reports a devastating increase in monkeypox ( ) deaths, with the toll now at 979. Over 38,000 cases have been identified since the beginning of the year.During an online media briefing,Sixteen African countries, spanning all five regions, reported cases, Xinhua news agency reported. Data from the African Union's specialized healthcare agency showed that Central Africa is the hardest-hit region, accounting for more than 99 percent of all mpox-related deaths reported this year. Six central African countries have reported 33,735 suspected cases, 7,109 confirmed cases, and 975 deaths this year."With the increase in the number of cases, mpox is still a major public health issue in Africa. Last week, we had 3,186 new cases. Under this trend, what we are seeing for the past four to five weeks is (a weekly average of) 2,500 to 3,000 new cases," Kaseya said. "We don't see a decrease in terms of deaths. It means the outbreak is still there, still increasing, and we need to continue to be focused to stop that."Kaseya said the number of mpox cases reported this year marked a staggering 300 percent increase compared to the total cases recorded in 2023. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and Uganda represent the top five countries reporting the highest confirmed cases, accounting for 98.7 percent of the total cases.Calling for further strengthening efforts to address the spread of the virus, Kaseya underscored the urgent need to prioritize investigation and research among the most vulnerable segments of the population, such as children under 15 years.In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of continental security. Soon after, the World Health Organization also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years. Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958.It is believed to be transmitted from wild animals, such as rodents, to humans or through human-to-human contact. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.Source-IANS