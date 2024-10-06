About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
West Nile Fever Makes Its Debut in Latvia

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 6 2024 9:34 PM

Latvia has confirmed its first case of West Nile fever, () identified in a deceased bird at the Scientific Institute for Food Safety (BIOR) laboratory.

What is West Nile Fever

West Nile fever is an infection by the West Nile virus, which is typically spread by mosquitoes. In about 80 percent of infections, people have few or no symptoms. About 20 percent of people develop a fever, headache, vomiting, or a rash. West Nile virus was detected in a sample of a Eurasian goshawk on Friday, which was sent for investigation to establish the cause of death, reports Xinhua, quoting the LETA news agency.

BIOR said West Nile fever is a mosquito-borne infectious disease that affects birds and horses, and less commonly other animal species. Birds are the most common host of the virus, but humans can also be infected, however, the infection does not spread from person to person.

In most cases, the West Nile virus causes a mild acute febrile illness, similar to influenza, while in rare cases encephalitis symptoms can also develop.

Source-IANS
