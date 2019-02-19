Eating More Ultra-processed Foods Can Lead to Early Death

Font : A- A+



Eating too many ultra-processed foods could increase the risk of early death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Eating More Ultra-processed Foods Can Lead to Early Death



Ultra-processed foods are those obtained by baking, frying, hydrogenation, extruding, and often contain a large number of additives with little or no whole food. Ultra-processed foods also contain high levels of sodium and sugar; and low fiber levels.



‘Eating more ultra-processed foods can put you at higher risk of early death. Therefore, say 'no' to foods that are highly processed and choose foods that are fresh and healthy to live longer.’

Read More.. "Ultra-processed foods are mostly consumed in the form of snacks, dessert or ready-to-eat meals, and their consumption has largely increased during the past several decades," said the lead author of the study.



They are produced industrially from multiple ingredients that usually include additives used for technological and cosmetic purposes.



A few of the familiar foods and drinks that qualify as ultra-processed are:

Packaged snacks

Sodas, sugary drinks

Cookies, cakes, donuts, pastries

Chips

Microwavable meals

Sweetened cereal

Ice cream

Pre-packaged pizza, pasta, and pies

Burgers, hot dogs, and sausages

Instant meals and desserts

Common qualities such as hyper-palatability, attractive packaging, creative marketing, branding, and impressing advertisements often tempt children and adolescents to try these ultra-processed products.



To investigate the negative health outcomes of the consumption of ultra-processed foods, a team of researchers from the University of Paris recruited a total of 44,551 adults. The average age of study participants was 57 years old, and nearly 73 percent were women.



The research team found that ultra-processed foods accounted for more than 14 percent of the weight of the total food and around 29 percent of the total calories consumed by the participants. They also found that people who are younger, living alone, with higher BMI, who receive lower income, have a lower educational level, and have lower physical activity level are more likely to eat ultra-processed foods.



A total of 602 participants died over the study period. The research team observed that for every 10 percent increase in the consumption of ultra-processed food appears to be associated with a 14 percent higher risk of early death.



The findings of the study highlight that eating too many ultra-processed foods can put you at higher risk of premature death. So, make sure to eat more healthy foods and say 'no' to foods that are highly processed to live longer.



Source: Medindia are those obtained by baking, frying, hydrogenation, extruding, and often contain a large number of additives with little or no whole food. Ultra-processed foods also contain high levels of sodium and sugar; and low fiber levels.said the lead author of the study.They are produced industrially from multiple ingredients that usually include additives used for technological and cosmetic purposes.A few of the familiar foods and drinks that qualify as ultra-processed are:Common qualities such as hyper-palatability, attractive packaging, creative marketing, branding, and impressing advertisements often tempt children and adolescents to try these ultra-processed products.To investigate the negative health outcomes of the consumption of ultra-processed foods, a team of researchers from the University of Paris recruited a total of 44,551 adults. The average age of study participants was 57 years old, and nearly 73 percent were women.The research team found that ultra-processed foods accounted for more than 14 percent of the weight of the total food and around 29 percent of the total calories consumed by the participants. They also found that people who are younger, living alone, with higher BMI, who receive lower income, have a lower educational level, and have lower physical activity level are more likely to eat ultra-processed foods.A total of 602 participants died over the study period. The research team observed thatThe findings of the study highlight that eating too many ultra-processed foods can put you at higher risk of premature death. So,Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: