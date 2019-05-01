medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Common Food Additive in Processed Foods Triggers Celiac Disease

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 5, 2019 at 7:57 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Celiac disease could be caused and triggered due to a common food additive present in some processed foods. The additive is present in sausages, cheese, bread, dairy, baked and other processed foods reveal a study.
Common Food Additive in Processed Foods Triggers Celiac Disease
Common Food Additive in Processed Foods Triggers Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder, where gluten triggers the immune system to attack the gut.

The study showed that celiac disease could be caused by a bacterial enzyme named microbial transglutaminase, which is heavily used in the food processing industries to ameliorate food qualities and elongate products' shelf life.

"Microbial transglutaminase can glue together proteins, so it's used to improve food texture, palatability and shelf-life," said Aaron Lerner, visiting professor at the Aesku.Kipp Institute in Germany.

"This enzyme functions like the transglutaminase produced by our body, which is known to be the target of autoimmunity in celiac disease," Lerner added.

Microbial transglutaminase could in fact be the target of the immune response in celiac disease and its presence in processed foods is therefore a potential environmental cause of celiac disease, said the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics.

To test whether this enzyme causes or triggers immune damage in celiac disease will require experimenting with exposure in animal models, intestinal cell lines or biopsies.

As there are no known cure for celiac disease, the treatment depends on adhering to a gluten-free diet.

Until there is a clearer answer, transparency and vigilance with regards to labeling of foods processed using microbial transglutaminase is recommended, Lerner suggested.

The study also suggested a plethora of environmental components that influence celiac disease, spanning infections, food, drugs, vaccination, toxins and metals, abdominal or gynecological surgery, level of hygiene, socio-economic status, life style stress and processed food additives.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

Gluten-Free Diet

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to gluten-free diet plan that is healthy yet not boring.

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

Low-Sodium, Wheat-Free Alternatives

What kind of food items have low sodium and also wheat-free? Are gluten free burger bun and gluten free baking powder healthy? Read on to know more.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Dangerous Food Additives

Find out how food additives for almost every food that you consume come with danger signals and make way into your food and impact your health.

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Processed Foods

Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the processed foods are healthy with nutritional values.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Processed Foods Food Additives Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Celiac Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Autoimmune Disorders Dangerous Food Additives Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive