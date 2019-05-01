The World Braille Day designated by the UN observed in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The country made its participation mainly to encourage the visually impaired to read, write and to contribute effectively in their societies.

World Braille Day Celebrated in UAE

‘The country has employed great efforts in the utilization of braille in the educational, health and service sectors.’

The UAE has made great strides in the use of Braille in all areas of life, especially the education and health sectors, as well as many service sectors, the report said.The Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs worked tirelessly to provide decent life for people with visual challenges as per the directives of Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of organisation, it said.ZHO's Secretary-General Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan said that the foundation, as part of its comprehensive development plan established the Blind Care Department, which provides specialized quality services for the visually impaired.Source: IANS