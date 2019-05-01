medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

World Braille Day Celebrated in UAE

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 5, 2019 at 7:37 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The World Braille Day designated by the UN observed in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The country made its participation mainly to encourage the visually impaired to read, write and to contribute effectively in their societies.
World Braille Day Celebrated in UAE
World Braille Day Celebrated in UAE

The UAE has made great strides in the use of Braille in all areas of life, especially the education and health sectors, as well as many service sectors, the report said.

The Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs worked tirelessly to provide decent life for people with visual challenges as per the directives of Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of organisation, it said.

ZHO's Secretary-General Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan said that the foundation, as part of its comprehensive development plan established the Blind Care Department, which provides specialized quality services for the visually impaired.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Color Blindness

Color blindness is a visual disorder of perceiving parts of the color spectrum. Color blindness test helps in planning coping strategies for the color blind.

Night Blindness

Night blindness is a common result of vitamin A deficiency, which is preventable and reversible.

Onchocerciasis / River Blindness

Onchocerciasis a parasitic disease is caused by the filarial worm Onchocerca volvulus. Onchocerciasis is also known as river blindness and Robles disease.

Anophthalmia

Anophthalmia is a genetic condition where a baby is born without one or both eyes. Treatment is aimed at maintaining facial growth and improving cosmetic effect.

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive