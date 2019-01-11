medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Early Infectious Disease Consult Help Cut Sepsis Death Risk

by Iswarya on  November 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When caregivers consult with an infectious disease physician early on in a sepsis patient's treatment, the patient's death risk can be decreased by up to 40 percent, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases.
Early Infectious Disease Consult Help Cut Sepsis Death Risk
Early Infectious Disease Consult Help Cut Sepsis Death Risk

"If you or a loved one has a serious infection, including sepsis, then having an infectious disease physician as part of the team of doctors that cares for you will probably result in better outcomes," said lead study author Theresa Madaline, MD, assistant professor of Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Healthcare Epidemiologist at Montefiore Health System in New York City. "You should ask to have an infectious disease physician see you if that is available at your hospital."

Show Full Article


The study, which included 248 ER patients with severe sepsis seen from 2017 to 2018 at Montefiore Health System's Jack D. Weiler Hospital, also found that antibiotic prescriptions for these patients were stopped more quickly when an ID consult happened early. While antibiotics may be lifesaving initially, they can cause harmful side effects, particularly when taken for long periods. Diagnostic test results can help guide and refine antibiotic treatment over time, so medications can be decreased, as appropriate.

"It's very important to use antibiotics for the shortest amount of time that is appropriate in order to spare the patient potential negative effects of the medication," Dr. Madaline said. "That's really a crucial way infectious diseases consultation makes a difference."

Unlike previous research in this area, the new study focused only on patients who received the recommended care for severe sepsis within three hours. This allowed the researchers to specifically hone in on the clinical benefit of early consultation with an ID specialist and separate it from improved adherence to recommended standards, which can also positively effect patient outcomes.

The continuity that ID physicians are able to provide as a patient with severe sepsis transitions from one team of caregivers in the ER to another elsewhere in the hospital may provide care teams a greater degree of confidence when deciding to stop antibiotic treatment.

Additional research is needed to quantify how early ID consultation affects this decision-making process and to identify what aspects of having these specialists involved initially in a patient's care are most meaningful, Dr. Madaline said.

In the meantime, the new findings add to the growing evidence that ID physicians have a beneficial impact on outcomes for patients with sepsis and other infection-related conditions.

"Infectious disease specialists are excellent partners for other physicians in different specialties who care for patients," Dr. Madaline said. "It is important to continue to pursue research on how ID specialists can best partner with other providers to optimize patient outcomes, and how early consultation models can be tailored in different environments. Diagnosing and treating severe sepsis can be a huge challenge, so it is important to remember that there is 'no one size fits all' model for improving outcomes for people impacted by this condition."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Neutropenic Sepsis

Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.

World Sepsis Day - 'Stop Sepsis, Save Lives'

World Sepsis Day (WSD) is observed on the 13th September to raise public awareness about sepsis, a serious and potentially fatal complication of untreated infections, which can be easily prevented with early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Early Use of Antibiotics in Elderly UTI Patients Reduces Risk of Sepsis

Antibiotics used early in elderly patients with urinary tract infection (UTI) reduce the risk of sepsis and death. Therefore, antibiotics should be prescribed immediately in elderly UTI patients.

Sepsis Deaths Can Be Easily Prevented - World Sepsis Day

World sepsis day (WSD) is observed on the 13th September to raise awareness about sepsis which is the leading cause of death due to infection and can be easily prevented by early diagnosis and treatment.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Encephalitis

Encephalitis is the inflammation of the brain, mostly caused by viruses. Though rare, it is a serious condition and needs urgent treatment in a hospital.

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Melioidosis

Melioidosis is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium, Burkholderia pseudomallei. Melioidosis causes a wide range of manifestations in the body.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.

Scrub Typhus

Scrub typhus is a bacterial disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi. It is spread to humans by the bites of larvae called chiggers.

Septicemia

Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Yaws Disease

Yaws is a chronic infectious disease caused by a bacterium Treponema pallidum ssp. pertenue. that affects the skin, bones, cartilage and joints.

More News on:

ImmunisationDeath FactsBereavementInfectious MononucleosisSepticemiaMelioidosisScrub TyphusMonkeypoxYaws DiseaseEncephalitis

What's New on Medindia

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Be Aware - Better to be Safe than Sorry!

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Glycosuria
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive