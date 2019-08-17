E. Coli Cause the Worst Possible Infection by Locating Oxygen-free Areas of the Gut

The new discovery shows just how the foodborne pathogen knows where and when to begin colonizing the colon on its way to making you sick. By recognizing the low-oxygen environment of the large intestine, the dangerous bacterium gives itself the best odds of establishing a robust infection - one that is punishing for the host.," said researcher Melissa Kendall, PhD, of UVA's Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology. "E. coli naturally lives in our colons, and most strains do us no harm. But there are several strains that can cause cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, even kidney failure and death. Children are at particular risk. As such,outbreaks appear periodically in the news. In July, for example, people in several states were sickened bylinked to ground bison meat.Kendall and graduate student Elizabeth M. Melson have shed important light on how harmfulinfections establish themselves in the body. The researchers outlined a process the bacteria use to detect low oxygen levels in the large intestine and then produce proteins that allowto attach to host cells and establish infection.Oxygen actually diffuses from the intestinal tissue into the gut, and there are comparably higher levels in the small intestine than the large.specifically waits until it has reached the-low oxygen large intestine before striking.vital asset is a small form of RNA that activates particular genes when oxygen levels are low enough, the researchers reveal. It's at this point that the infection really gets established. Thanks to this natural sensing process, the bacteria are able to establish infection and begin to manufacture harmful Shiga toxins.The researchers believe that other bacterial pathogens, such as Shigella and Salmonella, likely employ a similar control mechanism, though more work needs to be done to establish that.," Kendall said. "Source: Eurekalert