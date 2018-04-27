Ever since the U.S government expressed concerns about E. coli O157:H7 transmission, early in March, the diseases have increased from 17 people to 84 people in just a matter of weeks.

E. Coli O157:H7 Outbreak Takes a New Toll - 84 People Infected In 19 States

‘Out of the 84 that have been infected nearly 42 people have been hospitalized including nine individuals who developed kidney failure. ’

E. coli O157:H7 was first encountered in seven states but has now spread to 19 states of United States. 42 people have been hospitalized including nine people who have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have occurred so far.A specific source of the E. coli O157:H7 bacteria has not been confirmed yet, but CDC has warned against the intake of Romaine lettuce. Romaine lettuce and the places they are grown from such as Yuma, Arizona has been tied to E. coli O157:H7 contamination.The CDC has advised consumers to avoid eating lettuce from Yuma region. The investigation is still going on.Among the states that have been affected already, it has now spread to Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota.Pennsylvania has taken the hardest hit with 18 cases. California stands at 13, 10 - Idaho and seven or fewer cases each in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia, and Washington.Source: Medindia