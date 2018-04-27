medindia
E. Coli O157:H7 Outbreak Takes a New Toll - 84 People Infected In 19 States

by Rishika Gupta on  April 27, 2018 at 8:07 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Ever since the U.S government expressed concerns about E. coli O157:H7 transmission, early in March, the diseases have increased from 17 people to 84 people in just a matter of weeks.
E. coli O157:H7 was first encountered in seven states but has now spread to 19 states of United States. 42 people have been hospitalized including nine people who have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have occurred so far.

A specific source of the E. coli O157:H7 bacteria has not been confirmed yet, but CDC has warned against the intake of Romaine lettuce. Romaine lettuce and the places they are grown from such as Yuma, Arizona has been tied to E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The CDC has advised consumers to avoid eating lettuce from Yuma region. The investigation is still going on.

Among the states that have been affected already, it has now spread to Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota.

Pennsylvania has taken the hardest hit with 18 cases. California stands at 13, 10 - Idaho and seven or fewer cases each in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia, and Washington.

Source: Medindia
Related Links

Seven States in the US Report Positive E. Coli Outbreak Cases

Seven States in the US Report Positive E. Coli Outbreak Cases

A Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157: H7 is what is causing E. Coli outbreaks in the U.S. This outbreak has now spread to seven states (Washington, Idaho, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut) in the past four weeks.

Costco's Chicken Salad Linked to E. Coli Outbreak

Costco's Chicken Salad Linked to E. Coli Outbreak

At least 19 people in seven states may have been infected by E. coli after eating rotisserie chicken salad sold at Costco Wholesale Corp's (COST.O) stores.

Code of German E. Coli Outbreak Cracked by UM School of Medicine Institute for Genome Sciences

Code of German E. Coli Outbreak Cracked by UM School of Medicine Institute for Genome Sciences

The genomic code of the E. coli bacterium that caused the ongoing deadly outbreak in Germany that began in May 2011 has been unraveled by a team

No Risk of Heart Disease for People Who Became Ill During E. Coli Outbreak

No Risk of Heart Disease for People Who Became Ill During E. Coli Outbreak

E. coli O157:H7 is a common cause of 'food poisoning'.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

