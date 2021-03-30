by Angela Mohan on  March 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Drug Used for Diabetes May Combat HIV
Metformin could kill AIDS-causing retrovirus HIV, as per preclinical experiments. The scientists, whose study is published in Nature Immunology, found that HIV, when it infects immune cells called CD4 T cells, helps fuel its own replication by boosting a key process in the cells' production of chemical energy.

They also found that the diabetes drug metformin inhibits the same process and thereby suppresses HIV replication in these cells, in both cell-culture and mouse experiments.

"These findings suggest that metformin and other drugs that reduce T cell metabolism might be useful as adjunct therapies for treating HIV," said study co-first author Haitao Guo, PhD, assistant professor in the UNC Department of Genetics at the UNC School of Medicine.


The co-first author of the study was Qi Wang, PhD, postdoctoral research associate. The study's co-senior authors were Jenny Ting, PhD, William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Genetics at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Lishan Su, PhD, professor of pharmacology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and formerly of the UNC School of Medicine.

About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV infection, according to the World Health Organization's most recent estimates. Doctors currently treat these infections with combinations of antiretroviral drugs to suppress HIV replication.

However, many patients despite this treatment show signs of residual viral replication and immune impairment. Even patients who respond well to antiretroviral drugs must take them indefinitely, since HIV inscribes itself into the DNA of some infected cells, and the drugs cannot clear this viral genetic "reservoir."

Moreover, the toxicity of anti-HIV drugs means that many patients can take them only intermittently. Thus, despite progress, there is still much room for improvement in HIV treatment.

A possible new approach to treating HIV is not to attack it directly but to make the cells it infects less hospitable to viral replication.

For example, other research showed that HIV boosts CD4 cell energy production, apparently to enhance the virus's ability to replicate within those cells. Guo and colleagues in their study sought to understand better how HIV does this, and whether reversing this metabolic effect could suppress HIV.

In collaboration with Rafick-Pierre Sekaly, PhD, and Khader Ghneim at Case Western University, they analyzed CD4-cell gene expression data from a study of HIV-infected people in Africa and Asia and found that the gene-expression patterns most closely related to poor outcomes among these patients involved an energy-production process called oxidative phosphorylation.

They then found that drugs and other chemical compounds that inhibit oxidative phosphorylation in CD4 cells can inhibit HIV's ability to replicate in these cells. One of these drugs is the diabetes drug metformin, which is one of the world's most widely prescribed drugs, is considered safe and well tolerated, and is also inexpensive.

Guo and colleagues confirmed with further experiments in primary human CD4 cells, and in mice with human CD4 cells, that metformin suppresses HIV replication in these cells.

The researchers also examined a prior study of HIV patients taking antiretroviral therapy to discover that, after six months of treatment, the patients that had type 2 diabetes - many of whom would have been taking metformin - had on average 33 percent lower levels of HIV in the blood, compared with non-diabetic patients in the cohort.

The diabetic patients also, on average, had higher baseline CD4 cell levels and quicker recoveries of these levels with antiretroviral treatment.

"Those real-world findings are consistent with the idea that metformin has a significant anti-HIV effect," Ting said.

The scientists ultimately traced HIV's ability to increase oxidative phosphorylation in CD4 cells to its boosting of the levels of NLRX1, a protein associated with mitochondria - tiny oxygen reactors that help cells produce the chemical energy they need.

NLRX1 appears to be a key metabolic switch that HIV uses to enhance its replication in CD4 cells, which in turn makes it a potential target for future HIV treatments.

"This work shows the importance of CD4 cell metabolism in HIV, and suggests that it may be targetable, for example with repurposed drugs such as metformin, to reduce HIV viral load and restore these disease-fighting CD4 cells," Ting said.

The researchers plan to continue preclinical studies of metformin's potential as an anti-HIV treatment, conceivably a therapy that could reduce the need for toxic antiretrovirals and could be given to patients earlier to reduce HIV reservoir formation.

They note that Canadian researchers, using a very different rationale - that metformin can help preserve CD4 cells by altering the composition of gut bacteria to reduce inflammation and chronic T cell activation - have conducted a clinical trial of metformin in non-diabetic HIV patients, but have not yet published results on its efficacy in improving markers of HIV infection.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSDiabetic RetinopathyDrug ToxicityDiabetesDiabetic DietAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission