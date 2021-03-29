Top 5 Natural Ingredients for Holi

Holi brings joy through vibrant colors, however, the chemicals used in colors can damage your hair and skin and cause rashes, acne, dryness, paleness, etc.



Here are five natural ingredients to keep your skin and hair safe and healthy for pre and post-Holi celebrations, listed by Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia which recently forayed into the personal care range (Clovia Botaniqa).

‘Aloe vera, clay, tomato, coconut oil and saffron are five natural ingredients that you need to keep your skin and hair safe and healthy for pre and post-Holi celebrations.’

Clay - Clay is one of the essential ingredients for a summer skincare routine. It detoxifies the skin, lightens the complexion, helps in fighting acne, and removes paleness caused by harsh chemicals. Applying a pink clay mask post-Holi can help to replenish and nourish the skin by locking in moisture, drawing out impurities and dullness.



Tomato - Tomato provides both nutritional and skincare benefits. Enriched in Vitamin A, C, K, and antioxidants lycopene helps make your skin look toned, radiant and youthful. A slice of tomato can work well on dry and irritated skin, post-playing with colors. It makes skin brighter and radiant while reducing pigmentation, dullness and dark spots. The rich vitamin content in tomatoes soothes sunburnt skin by restoring the dead skin cells.



Coconut Oil - The benefits of coconut oil are innumerable and are considered a go-to ingredient for healing both skin and hair. A gentle massage of coconut oil on your hair and roots can prevent dryness and frizziness after getting exposed to harmful chemicals. Also, it is recommended to apply a layer of oil over your body as it will work like a protective layer and prevent color from sticking to your skin, and will be easier to rinse off later.



Saffron - Enriched in Vitamins and antioxidants, saffron has a myriad of skin-enhancing and lightening properties. A homemade scrub pack of saffron mixed with milk, honey, and gram flour can work well for tan removal, cure acne and pimples, and boost complexion. This effective scrub will nurture the skin, making it blemish-free and radiant.







Source: IANS - Clay is one of the essential ingredients for a summer skincare routine. It detoxifies the skin, lightens the complexion, helps in fighting acne, and removes paleness caused by harsh chemicals. Applying a pink clay mask post-Holi can help to replenish and nourish the skin by locking in moisture, drawing out impurities and dullness.- Tomato provides both nutritional and skincare benefits. Enriched in Vitamin A, C, K, and antioxidants lycopene helps make your skin look toned, radiant and youthful. A slice of tomato can work well on dry and irritated skin, post-playing with colors. It makes skin brighter and radiant while reducing pigmentation, dullness and dark spots. The rich vitamin content in tomatoes soothes sunburnt skin by restoring the dead skin cells.- The benefits of coconut oil are innumerable and are considered a go-to ingredient for healing both skin and hair. A gentle massage of coconut oil on your hair and roots can prevent dryness and frizziness after getting exposed to harmful chemicals. Also, it is recommended to apply a layer of oil over your body as it will work like a protective layer and prevent color from sticking to your skin, and will be easier to rinse off later.- Enriched in Vitamins and antioxidants, saffron has a myriad of skin-enhancing and lightening properties. A homemade scrub pack of saffron mixed with milk, honey, and gram flour can work well for tan removal, cure acne and pimples, and boost complexion. This effective scrub will nurture the skin, making it blemish-free and radiant.Source: IANS

- Aloe Vera gel works wonders for both pre and post-Holi celebrations. It is recommended to apply the gel on your face before stepping out as it helps to keep your skin hydrated and protected from harmful chemicals. Rashes and dryness are a common problem post playing with colors, aloe vera gel further helps to heal the skin gently. Aloe vera is a great ingredient and a must-have for a skincare regime and works majorly for all skin types.