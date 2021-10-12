About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Drug Given for Breast Cancer Increases Uterine Cancer Risk

by Dr Jayashree on December 10, 2021 at 8:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Drug Given for Breast Cancer Increases Uterine Cancer Risk

Uterine cancers developed in patients treated with tamoxifen had fewer PI3K pathway mutations and may have instead been driven by tamoxifen-induced PI3K pathway activation, according to a study presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Tamoxifen is a drug given to breast cancer patients which blocks estrogen receptor activity to stop the tumor growth in the breast.

Advertisement


At the same time, it can also activate the estrogen receptor in other tissues, such as the uterus. This can lead to an uncommon side effect known as tamoxifen-associated uterine cancer (TA-UC).

"We want to make sure people understand that tamoxifen is safe to use, and tamoxifen-associated uterine cancer is infrequent," said study author Rinath Jeselsohn, MD, an assistant professor of medicine and medical oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School.
Advertisement

Cancer treatments that increase the risk for secondary tumors typically do so by creating and/or selecting for mutations that cause uncontrolled growth in other tissues.

To define the mutational landscape of TA-UC, researchers performed whole-exome sequencing on 21 TA-UC samples from the study which evaluated the occurrence of secondary cancers in tamoxifen-treated patients.

They compared the results with cancers that were not associated with tamoxifen use and found that most genomic alterations occurred at similar rates between TA-UC and de novo uterine cancers.

The key exception was a significantly decreased frequency of mutations in the phosphoinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathway, a well-known driver of uterine cancer development in patients with TA-UCs.

The gene PIK3CA was mutated in 14 percent of TA-UCs versus 48 percent of de novo uterine cancers, and the gene PIK3R1 was mutated in none of the studied TA-UCs versus 31 percent of de novo uterine cancers.

Researchers verified these findings by using droplet digital PCR to interrogate PIK3CA hotspot mutations in 40 other independent samples and found a decreased incidence of PIK3CA mutations in the TA-UC samples—7.5 percent versus 21 percent.

To investigate the mechanisms of decreased PI3K pathway mutations in TA-UCs, researchers examined uterine tissue from tamoxifen-treated mice. They found that tamoxifen increased the expression of Ki67, a marker of cell proliferation.

They also sequenced RNA from the uterine tissue and stained for phosphorylated proteins in the PI3K pathway—such as IGF1R, AKT, and S6—which indicates pathway activation.

These data revealed a significant increase in PI3K pathway activation among tamoxifen-treated mice, as compared with mice treated vehicle control.

The long-term data from the study also showed that the excess risk of uterine cancer was confined to the duration of treatment and this finding may be a part of the multi-step process of tumor development.

Limitations of this study include a relatively small number of available patient samples since TA-UC is not a common disease, as well as the fact that samples were from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissue, which introduces challenges related to genomic characterization.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Link Between Preterm Birth Risk and Pre-eclampsia
Know the Dental Secrets of Edo-era Japanese Bacterial Genome... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Women and Cancer Drug Toxicity Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Endometrial Cancer Signature Drug Toxicity Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts 

Recommended Reading
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the ......
Choriocarcinoma in Females
Choriocarcinoma in Females
Choriocarcinoma is a rare uterine cancer following pregnancy. The tumor arises in the trophoblast .....
Novel Approach for Treating Uterine Cancer
Novel Approach for Treating Uterine Cancer
A new treatment for endometrial cancer developed loads a drug into the tumor-targeting ......
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, ......
Breast Biopsy
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or .....
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Endometrial Cancer
Endometrial Cancer
Cancer of the Endometrium, or the inner lining of the uterus (womb) is called endometrial cancer....
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pagets disease of the breast
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, dete...
Women and Cancer
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of l...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close